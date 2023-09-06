Riigikogu OGP seminar to look at legislatures' anti-corruption role

News
Riigikogu.
Riigikogu. Source: Riigikogu press office.
News

Around a hundred people from over 30 countries are taking part in a seminar being held today, Wednesday, at the Riigikogu, which will focus on the role of parliaments in the fight against corruption.

The English-language seminar takes place within the framework of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Global Summit taking place Wednesday and Thurday, and is being organized in cooperation with the Riigikogu, the Open Parliament e-Network and the OGP.

Wednesday's seminar takes place in the Riigikogu's conference hall from 2 p.m. local time, and runs to 6 p.m. It will be live-streamed here.

The seminar will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and will be live-streamed on the Riigikogu web page.

The first panel discussion is dedicated to parliamentary best practices, which parliaments and their deputies can use.

Among other things, information disclosure, as well as codes of ethics, the transparency of lobbying and declarations of interests are on the table.

The second panel discussion will focus on the role of legislatures in anti-corruption policy-making. Topics such as beneficial ownership, whistle-blowers, public expenditure, as well as oversight of the executive branch will be addressed, and Reform Party MP Margit Sutrop is taking part.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Riigikogu press office.

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:33

State secretary: Officials tend to classify documents out of convenience

11:18

Firms' desire to pull out of Russian market complicated by many factors

10:42

Papers: Helme matches Kallas in disregard of current controversy's severity

09:44

SDE leader: Reform needs to draw conclusions and restore trust

09:16

Belarus bars issuing of passports at foreign diplomatic missions

09:10

Riigikogu OGP seminar to look at legislatures' anti-corruption role

08:30

Prime minister to Tallinn Digital Summit: Tech must reinforce democracies

08:25

Reform and EKRE both inch upwards in Norstat poll

07:56

Former ISS chief: No security concerns relating to prime minister

07:00

Children to be taught how to properly bush teeth in kindergarten

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

Electricity to cost 9,000 times more in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

05.09

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

05.09

Layoffs reach software developers at startups in Estonia

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

04.09

Gallery: Tallinn streets before and after reconstruction

05.09

Kallas on Karis criticism: I reserve the right to respectfully disagree

05.09

Expert: Renovated Tallinn streets invite drivers to speed

05.09

Statistics Estonia: Over 11,000 job vacancies in second quarter

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: