Riigikogu OGP seminar to look at legislatures' anti-corruption role

Around a hundred people from over 30 countries are taking part in a seminar being held today, Wednesday, at the Riigikogu, which will focus on the role of parliaments in the fight against corruption.

The English-language seminar takes place within the framework of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Global Summit taking place Wednesday and Thurday, and is being organized in cooperation with the Riigikogu, the Open Parliament e-Network and the OGP.

Wednesday's seminar takes place in the Riigikogu's conference hall from 2 p.m. local time, and runs to 6 p.m. It will be live-streamed here.

The seminar will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and will be live-streamed on the Riigikogu web page.

The first panel discussion is dedicated to parliamentary best practices, which parliaments and their deputies can use.

Among other things, information disclosure, as well as codes of ethics, the transparency of lobbying and declarations of interests are on the table.

The second panel discussion will focus on the role of legislatures in anti-corruption policy-making. Topics such as beneficial ownership, whistle-blowers, public expenditure, as well as oversight of the executive branch will be addressed, and Reform Party MP Margit Sutrop is taking part.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!