Jüri Ratas to resume doctoral studies and lecture at Tallinn Unversity

Deputy speaker of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas, who is now in his final week as leader of the Center Party, is set to resume his doctoral studies at Tallinn University this year.

Ratas will also give lectures on public administration to political science students of at Tallinn University.

"I'm sure I'll be fascinated by this work for a longer period of time, and not only at university level, I'm sure it would also be interesting to teach social studies at high school level," Ratas said.

Ratas pointed out that this will not be the first time he has lectured at university as he did so for four or five years when he first began his doctoral studies, before becoming prime minister.

Ratas holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), a law degree from the University of Tartu and a master's degree in economics from TalTech.

The Center Party will elect a new leader to replace Ratas at its congress this Sunday in Paide.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!