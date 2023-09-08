Jüri Ratas to resume doctoral studies and lecture at Tallinn Unversity

News
Jüri Ratas.
Jüri Ratas. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

Deputy speaker of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas, who is now in his final week as leader of the Center Party, is set to resume his doctoral studies at Tallinn University this year.

Ratas will also give lectures on public administration to political science students of at Tallinn University.

"I'm sure I'll be fascinated by this work for a longer period of time, and not only at university level, I'm sure it would also be interesting to teach social studies at high school level," Ratas said.

Ratas pointed out that this will not be the first time he has lectured at university as he did so for four or five years when he first began his doctoral studies, before becoming prime minister.

Ratas holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), a law degree from the University of Tartu and a master's degree in economics from TalTech.

The Center Party will elect a new leader to replace Ratas at its congress this Sunday in Paide.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:30

Jüri Ratas to resume doctoral studies and lecture at Tallinn Unversity

15:44

Estonia agrees to alleged crypto currency scammers' US extradition

15:23

Kaja Kallas to run for Reform Party chair again this fall

15:20

Association symbolically hands Riigikogu speaker petition opposing car tax

14:40

Gallery: Natural history museum exhibition teaches visitors about mushrooms

14:00

New school year brings changes to Tallinn's Gonsiori tänav traffic system

13:13

Topical satire: The 2023 closed partnership conference

12:45

KUMU to screen Ukrainian movie in Tallinn next Tuesday Updated

12:44

Coop Bank: Customer demand would boost interest rates on demand deposits

12:01

€1.5 billion paid out from second pillar following pension reform

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.09

Aivo Peterson charged with treason

05.09

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

05.09

Layoffs reach software developers at startups in Estonia

07.09

Ussisõnad exercise brings reservists to streets of Tallinn

08:59

Estonian PM: Finland key to shutting down Russia trade

07.09

Tallinn opposition files mayor no-confidence motion

05.09

Expert: Renovated Tallinn streets invite drivers to speed

07.09

SEB plans to pay interest on demand deposits

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: