Kallas: Reform has made no effort to push through bank tax

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said after a meeting with bank chiefs that her message to them was that banks should contribute in solidarity to the state budget. Kallas reiterated that the Reform Party still does not support a bank tax.

"My message was: how can we resolve this situation so that the banks contribute in solidarity?" the prime minister said.

Kallas emphasized that the Reform Party still does not support the bank tax. "We have not supported a bank tax, and we have not gone out of our way to push for it," she said.

Lauri Läänemets, minister of the interior and chair of the Social Democrats, said that if there is a means for banks to assist the Estonian economy and businesses, they must do so.

"And I have no doubt that they would do it if we put solid ideas out there. After all, the goal is for some of the money that has accumulated in banks to be reinvested in the Estonian economy. If this can be achieved in any way, it will be outstanding," Läänemets said.

"Social democrats have no fetish for taxes in particular, that it has to be a tax. It could be another solution," he said.

For example, according to Läänemets, it is always possible to further increase the advance income tax for banks.

