Eesti 200 MP: There will be no bank tax in Estonia

News
Marek Reinaas.
Marek Reinaas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Eesti 200 MP Marek Reinaas, who has been participating in the government's state budget negotiations Vihula, has confirmed that there will be no bank tax in Estonia. However, the current budget solution does stipulate that there will be some form of tax increase in the long term. What exactly this pertains to is still to be discussed during the negotiations.

"There is no bank tax and there will be no bank tax," Reinaas said, when commenting on the results of the negotiations in Vihula on Raadio 2's morning show. "The introduction of a bank tax is almost impossible in the Estonian legal framework, as it is simply not possible in Estonia to go after banks' profits," Reinaas explained.

Nevertheless, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is set to meet representatives of Estonia's major banks on Tuesday to discuss a possible bank tax. Reinaas described the situation as fascinating, adding that he is unable to predict the outcome with any degree of certainty.

"We have to face the truth that banks have been making profits from the recent rise in the Euribor and have probably been siphoning money from society into their coffers. By the way, the current government has already raised the tax on banks, which will bring in about €70-80 million in next year's budget. Let these banks get on with it, maybe they will experience harder times ahead, then suddenly we will all be happy that they didn't lose out last time," Reinaas said.

Other than mentioning the much-discussed car tax, Reinaas was careful not to let slip details of any other potential taxes, which could end up being introduced to help boost the state budget going forward.

"In Vihula, a number of possible taxes were discussed, but the more important thing is that the government has decided to go ahead with a zero-based budget and personalized state solution, which means we ought to expect some tax increases in the future. However, above all we should be clear about where our money is being spent, and perhaps there are a whole lot of places where it should not be spent."

"At the moment there is a budget resolution on the table, which states that there will be a tax increase, however it does not specify which taxes will go up." The reason for this is very simple, Reinaas added, pointing out that in the spring the government faced criticism for coming up with different tax ideas without holding a debate on the issue.

"Now we have had a whole six months to discuss together as a society where it makes the most sense to raise more money from for the state budget."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:29

Latvia shuts down one of two border checkpoints at Belarusian border

18:20

Banking Association chief: bank tax would reduce capacity to boost growth

17:53

Kallas: Reform has made no effort to push through bank tax

17:22

Mart Laar: Pummeling by taxes has brought Estonian economy to its knees

16:46

Ministry leaves just two days for state budget law amendment approval

16:07

Gas stations in Estonia hike prices at the pump again

15:46

Estonian inflation was below eurozone average in August

15:15

Re-registering cars with Russian license plates in Estonia may be difficult

14:33

Ministry opposes abolishing retained profits corporate tax zero rate

13:53

Estonian government writing empty €400m revenue line into 2025 state budget

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12:03

Northern lights seen over Estonia Monday night

13.09

Annual Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

18.09

Riigikogu votes to revoke EKRE MP Kingo's parliamentary immunity

18.09

Estonia still hasn't sent Ukraine its cluster munitions

09:07

Sangaste Castle to be put up for auction, opening price €2.6 million

10:43

Estonian universities may back out of commitments if extra funding is cut

18.09

Software glitch behind faulty data in hundreds of patients' medical records

18.09

Estonia's government coalition to take relaxing budget rules route

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: