Estonia's budget deficits 2000-2024

Estonia's budget deficits have grown since the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Data from the Ministry of Finance shows how the situation has changed over time.

Over the last 20 years, most of the state's budgets have been balanced or close to it. Estonia even ran a surplus in 2007 during Prime Minister Andrus Ansip's (Reform) government.

Ansip's following budgets and those created under Prime Minister Taavi Rõivas (Reform) and Jüri Ratas (Center) had deficits.

Ratas' 2020 budget had a deficit of €298 million. In total, Ratas' four budgets had combined deficits of €824 million. The situation worsened during the pandemic due to the need for additional revenue and expenses increased by €118 million.

The Ratas-led government borrowed again for the 2021 budget.

Kallas' first government in 2021 added €640 million to the deficit with her government's first budget, pushing the total to €1.9 billion with an additional budget.

Smaller deficits have occurred over the following years.

2024's budget deficit will run to 2.8 percent of GDP – approximately €1.16 billion.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!