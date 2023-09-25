2024 budget revenues to reach €16.8 billion, expenses €17.7 billion

News
Kaja Kallas and Lauri Läänemets.
Kaja Kallas and Lauri Läänemets. Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
News

Estonia's 2024 budget will have revenues of €16.8 billion and expenses of €17.7 billion the Ministry of Finance confirmed on Monday. Former ministers say the budget is both vague and late.

Revenues will rise from €15.6 billion to €16.8 billion, and costs from €16.8 billion to €17.7 billion, Aktuaalne kaamera reported.

Expenses do not take into account investments which totaled €756 million in 2023, but the ministry has yet to give a final amount for 2024.

"The finalization of the budget, especially between ministries, has been ongoing until the last [couple of] hours. Last week we made the "political decisions", we got an agreement, and from there the technical work carried on between ministries, and that is why we have not been able to reveal all the numbers," said Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform).

Coalition members Eesti 200 and SDE know the total figure but have not yet seen the budget.

"I understand that we will get it tonight. And we can read it through the night and then discuss it all in government tomorrow. The reality is that we, the members of the government, do not know what to say about this in detail yet," said Minister of Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE), adding this is an unprecedented situation.

Martin Helme (left) and Jüri Ratas look set to compete for the position of second Riigikogu speaker. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

The government must send the finalized budget to the Riigikogu at the end of the month.

Former finance minister Martin Helme (EKRE), said the budget must be completed with 10 days to spare. This makes the current situation abnormal, he said.

"Surely, the government should have known the main framework of the budget a long time ago, what the foreseeable expenditure is and what the foreseeable revenue is – the final number, the volume number. This is what the budget negotiations are about, how to fit within these limits," Helme said.

"It is true that once the political agreement is locked in, officials need at least three or four working days to formalize it, but formalization can only take place once officials know exactly what the agreement is about," he added.

Former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the budget.

"I have not been satisfied because there is a lot of ambiguity. I see that the prime minister, together with the minister of finance, has got to the point where we are searching for taxes in Estonia, and I am sorry to say, without irony, that it seems to me that this kind of inclusive taxation has unraveled under the leadership of the Reform Party," Ratas said.

Former Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform) said only surplus budgets were drawn up under his leadership.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

Know your languages?

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:52

MPs support extension of EU's Ukrainian refugee temporary protection policy

20:23

2024 budget revenues to reach €16.8 billion, expenses €17.7 billion

19:38

Astronomer: Northern Lights will be visible more often until 2025

18:54

Estonian MP: Russia should be isolated from European space sector

18:25

Estonia plans to stop compensating farmers for geese damage

17:55

Kallas to make official visit to Finland on Friday

17:35

Education union to decide on teachers' strike on Tuesday evening

17:00

EKRE member fined for hanging Estonian SSR flag in Tallinn's Old Town

16:34

Rescue Board to evacuate 1,000 volunteers in Muuga as part of exercise

16:04

Interview: Estonia has overlooked a generation of young Russians

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.09

Ülemiste to central Tallinn traffic tunnel scrapped over lack of funds

11:51

Five tram lines available in Tallinn in October

24.09

Scientists disagree on whether old munitions retrieval safe in the Baltic

22.09

Car tax will be higher than the initial proposal

19:38

Astronomer: Northern Lights will be visible more often until 2025

08:02

Latvia-Belarus border 'migratory pressure' not felt in Estonia so far

10:37

New episodes of Russian TV series 'Puppets' to be made in Estonia

23.09

Group tourism in Estonia down significantly

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: