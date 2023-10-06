Reservists take to streets of Tartu as part of Ussisõnad training exercise

From Thursday October 6, until Saturday October 8, reservists from the Estonian Defense League's (Kaitseliit) Southern Territorial Defense District, who have been training for almost a week as part of the Ussisõnad (Parseltongue) exercise, will be involved in a range of practice activities on the streets of Tartu.

Head of the Estonian Defense League's (Kaitseliit) Southern Territorial Defense District Lt. Col. Raul Kütt said that it is crucial for Defense League reservists to put their training into practice in the very environment that they are actually responsible for defending.

"I would therefore like to thank everyone who has supported the Defense League in making this historic undertaking a success. I believe that the most visible part will pass safely for both participants and spectators, and I hope for the understanding of the local population," said Lt. Col. Kütt.

Members of the Defense League's Southern Territorial Defense District will be active in Tartu from early Thursday morning until Saturday afternoon. Their training activities will be taking place on various ring roads, near the railway station and on streets in several different parts of the city.

"There is certainly no need to be afraid of combatants in battle gear. Everything has been designed to enable the participating reservists to practice their primary crisis and wartime tasks in as realistic conditions as possible," said Lt. Col. Kütt.

Ussisõnad is the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) largest ever military reservist training exercise. A total of nearly 10,000 reservists are expected to have taken part in the exercise, which began in late August and concludes on October 8.

