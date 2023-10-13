Estonia asked US for more in Danske fines than it received

News
Danske Bank's Tallinn office prior to its full closure in late 2019.
Danske Bank's Tallinn office prior to its full closure in late 2019. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

According to prosecutor Maria Entsik, Estonia initially asked the U.S. for a larger share of Danske's fine than the promised €50 million, which is also an unprecedented amount.

Entsik said that there was a very good and close cooperation with the Americans – weekly meetings on how to help each other with the evidence gathered.

"Since last December, our prosecutor's office has been negotiating with our American counterparts to see if Estonia can participate in the fines," Entsik said.

She said that the original amount requested was higher than €50 million, but does not consider it appropriate to disclose it publicly.

"The Americans have a regulation that allows them to distribute the proceeds of crime they confiscate to those countries that have provided substantial assistance in their proceedings," she explained.

"The €50 million allocated to Estonia is actually an unprecedented amount. The Americans have usually given other countries in the order of a million dollars," Entsik said.

There are a couple of cases where the U.S. has shared even larger sums, Entsik recalled. "One of them was in Nigeria, the other one I think was in Malaysia, but in those cases it was what they call confiscated criminal proceeds that they were able to share. In this case, the criminal proceeds that were seized on U.S. soil came from victims in this other country, so it was essentially returned to the victims."

During the negotiations, the United States also set conditions on how Estonia must use the money. Entsik said that the money will be used mainly to strengthen the fight against economic crime and to improve the confiscation of the proceeds of crime.

"This year, under the auspices of the Ministry of the Interior, a project is being carried out to see how we can make the confiscation of the proceeds of crime more effective. Some very good proposals have come out of it, and it may be possible to finance them with the money from the Danske fine," Entsik said.

The details of who will handle the money are still being finalized, she said.

Asked why Denmark would receive more than $600 million while Estonia would receive $50 million, Entsik replied that the U.S. had not distributed any money to Denmark, but that the Kingdom of Denmark had pursued criminal proceedings against Danske's parent bank, and that the criminal proceedings had ended with the collection of the fine.

"At the same time, as the Americans had their own case pending against Danske Bank for fraudulent trading in American dollars, the United States countered the bank by reducing its claim by one less Danish fine. So the two billion awarded by the US included the €600 million claimed in the Danish case," Entsik explained.

According to Entsik, there is no claim in the criminal case against Danske Bank in Estonia. "The reason why the prosecutor's office is satisfied with this amount of money is that according to the criminal code, even in a situation where we would have been able to prosecute the bank as a legal entity here in Estonia, the maximum penalty we could have imposed on the bank at the time of the commission of this act was €16 million. The €50 million that the US has given us is many times more than what our own law would allow as a penalty," he said.

In mid-November, the money laundering case against Danske begins in Estonia. Former employees of the Danske branch are accused of providing money laundering services to customers.

"I very much hope that we will have an effective criminal trial, so I am pleased to say that the judge is very decisive in this case. When we scheduled the hearings in September, it went very well," Entsik said.

Entsik confirmed that the prosecution will also use evidence gathered by the US in court. "The exchange of evidence has been mutual."

I believe that the part of the evidence that we were able to provide to our American counterparts was probably more important and more substantial. The evidence that we received from the Americans related to the offenses that were committed in America," she said.

Entsik added that she does not see that the hiring of Louis Freeh played any role in the investigative cooperation between Estonia and the United States, and the regulation under which the United States shares its confiscated criminal proceeds with other countries is effective only when cooperation was necessary.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:10

Six-month Euribor down slightly on week

18:03

Government sends Russian frozen asset draft bill to Riigikogu

17:55

Record wave height recorded in Gulf of Finland

17:40

Tallinn's Old Jewish Cemetery opens after reconstruction

17:32

Estonia asked US for more in Danske fines than it received

17:19

Opponents to Saaremaa offshore wind farm project voice concerns

17:19

Investigation launched into youth football match chants

16:47

Latvia takes plunge on raising its alcohol and tobacco excise duties

16:08

Police initiate criminal proceedings against EKRE member for fuel misuse

16:08

Ansip: There are no convincing arguments in favor of separating Elektrilevi

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.10

WHO: Estonian girls experience steepest coming of age across EU, Canada

12.10

PPA: Bomb threat emails likely mass wave of 'spam'

12.10

Pictures: New US embassy building could match superministry for height

12.10

Government tight-lipped over broken data cable communication with Russia

12.10

Frenchman makes 3,000 km trip from Le Mans to Estonia by unicycle

12.10

Estonian citizen among the dead in Hamas attack on Israel

12.10

PPA on bomb threat emails: Always contact 112 for advice

11.10

Russian cargo ship spent weekend in vicinity of Balticconnector pipeline leak

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: