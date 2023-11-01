Email addresses ending in @eesti.ee cannot be used after November 1

From November 1, email addresses [email protected] and [email protected] created for private correspondence can no longer be used.

Until 2018, the state created email addresses ending in @eesti.ee, or so-called aliases, for private persons when issuing ID cards or residence permits and for businesses when registering them.

These addresses were intended for private correspondence and are not linked to the official [email protected] and [email protected] e-mail addresses to which public authorities send correspondence.

There are around 590,000 email addresses ending in @eesti.ee, but less than 2 percent of them are in active use.

At the beginning of the year, RIA also conducted a survey among the owners of email addresses with their own names, according to which around 60 percent of them did not know that they had an email address with their name and approximately 70 percent did not consider it necessary to have such an address.

Users were notified of the change by RIA in May.

Editor: Helen Wright

