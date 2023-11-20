Defense minister: Other crises cannot overshadow Russia's barbaric war crimes

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) on Monday during a visit to Canda said Ukraine needs to remain in the world's focus and Russian war crimes cannot be forgotten.

The minister praised Canada's contribution to Baltic regional security and said the two countries have good cooperation.

"In addition, we are united in our views on aid to Ukraine – different crises cannot overshadow Russia's barbaric war crimes and take away our focus, attention and effort in supporting Ukraine," he said.

Over the weekend, Pevkur participated in the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada. He discussed the U.S.' global leadership role and the importance of innovation in helping Ukraine win and strengthen NATO.

"Russia's goal of defeating Ukraine remains unchanged," he said, adding Ukraine's victory will play a crucial role in shaping the Euro-Atlantic security environment for decades to come.

Hanno Pevkur in Canada. Source: Ministry of Defense.

"Ukraine's supporters have political, economic and military power in their hands that far exceeds that, which is available to Russia – if we use it correctly, we can defeat the aggressor," the defense minister said.

He also stressed the need to invest in troops, military capabilities, stocks, and defense industrial capabilities.

"Should the need arise, we will have to begin defending the alliance whether we are ready or not – in the latter case, however, we will have to pay a much higher price on the battlefield. This risk is mitigated by well-equipped, implementable and tested defense plans and a high level of defense readiness, which in turn can only be ensured through increased defense investments across the Alliance. Estonia is setting a very good example," said Pevkur.

The minister also met with his counterparts, including Kosovo's minister of defense, on the conference's sidelines. Additionally, Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Martin Herem met with Minister of National Defence of Canada Bill Blair and the Canadian Chief of the Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre.

--

