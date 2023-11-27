Estonian MP compares Ukrainian Holodomor to current Russian invasion

News
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the weekend's ceremony marking the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, a ceremony which Marko Mihkelson attended, representing Estonia.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the weekend's ceremony marking the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, a ceremony which Marko Mihkelson attended, representing Estonia. Source: Verkhovna Rada
News

Commemorating the victims of the Holodomor, the human-made famine which killed millions of Ukrainians, on the 90th anniversary of those events can be done in the context of Russia's current war of aggression against Ukraine, also an act of genocide, Chair of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) says.

Mihkelson said: "In 1993, Estonia was the first country to declare the great famine of 1932–1933 a genocide against the Ukrainian people."

"Last year, the Riigikogu recognized the actions committed by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the military aggression against Ukraine [also] as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian nation," Mihkelson went on, via a press release.

The MP had been in Kyiv at the weekend, where he attended memorial events to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor.

On Saturday, he was due to take part in a joint prayer service on the occasion of the Holodomor Memorial Day and the ceremony of lighting of candles at the Memorial to the Victims of Holodomor.

MP Marko Mihkelson (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Alongside the heads of other international delegations, Mihkelson met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and visited the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, meeting the legislature's chairman,  Ruslan Stefanchuk, and Chairman of the Committee on Matters of Foreign Policy and Inter-parliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko.

The Holodomor of 1932-1933 was likely intentionally created by Soviet leader Joseph Stain, in order to exterminate any Ukrainian independence movements which might have developed there, while widespread famine in Ukraine and elsewhere in the Soviet Union was also prompted by a fanatical, ultimately disastrous drive towards centrally-planned forced collectivization and industrialization.

Foreign Minister Tsahkna: We commemorate Holodomor victims at a time Russia's actions impact food security globally, in the present

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) issued the following statement on the 90th anniversary of the Ukrainian Holodomor.

"The Holodomor was a great famine manufactured by the Stalinist regime in Ukraine in 1932 and 1933, starving millions of innocent people to death."

Margus Tsahkna, Estonia's foreign minister. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"Today we are remembering the victims of the Holodomor genocide. Unfortunately, Putin's totalitarian Russia continues to wreak destruction."

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine still rages on and millions of Ukrainians are fighting for the survival of their state and people. Russia's attacks on Ukraine have an impact on food security around the world, affecting the availability of food and driving up food prices. We are standing up for holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and other international crimes, and we stand with Ukraine to its victory," the statement concluded.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:51

Court to decide fate of Metsküla School as compromise talks headed nowhere

14:20

Estonian skiing star Kelly Sildaru looking forward to return after injury

13:40

Expert: Russia cannot wage war of attrition indefinitely

13:12

City of Tallinn says clearing capital's sidewalks would cost around €26 million

12:24

Feature | Along the Latvia-Estonia border: The Valka-Valga express

11:57

Jaak Jõerüüt: Too much stability a threat for democracy

11:45

Bigbank bonds attract seven times more subscribers than anticipated

11:17

Estonian president: Support for Ukraine Black Sea grain transit essential

10:46

General: Ukraine war not a stalemate

10:12

Statistics: Construction volumes down 5 percent in Q3 2023

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.11

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Estonia comes second to last Updated

22.11

Snowstorm to cause driving difficulties, power outages likely

26.11

Minister: Health Insurance Fund should not have to cover children's medical expenses

25.11

Estonia does not want to amend EU treaties

25.11

Parallel worlds and mixed economies in 3rd millennium BC Estonia and Latvia

09:39

Tallinn planning €7 million insect-friendly green corridor

08:38

Any decision to go down nuclear energy route in Estonia binding for a century

26.11

Miljard Kilk work sells for record sum for a living Estonian artist

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: