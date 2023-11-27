Estonian MP compares Ukrainian Holodomor to current Russian invasion

Commemorating the victims of the Holodomor, the human-made famine which killed millions of Ukrainians, on the 90th anniversary of those events can be done in the context of Russia's current war of aggression against Ukraine, also an act of genocide, Chair of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) says.

Mihkelson said: "In 1993, Estonia was the first country to declare the great famine of 1932–1933 a genocide against the Ukrainian people."

"Last year, the Riigikogu recognized the actions committed by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the military aggression against Ukraine [also] as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian nation," Mihkelson went on, via a press release.

The MP had been in Kyiv at the weekend, where he attended memorial events to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor.

On Saturday, he was due to take part in a joint prayer service on the occasion of the Holodomor Memorial Day and the ceremony of lighting of candles at the Memorial to the Victims of Holodomor.

MP Marko Mihkelson (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Alongside the heads of other international delegations, Mihkelson met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and visited the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, meeting the legislature's chairman, Ruslan Stefanchuk, and Chairman of the Committee on Matters of Foreign Policy and Inter-parliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko.

The Holodomor of 1932-1933 was likely intentionally created by Soviet leader Joseph Stain, in order to exterminate any Ukrainian independence movements which might have developed there, while widespread famine in Ukraine and elsewhere in the Soviet Union was also prompted by a fanatical, ultimately disastrous drive towards centrally-planned forced collectivization and industrialization.

Foreign Minister Tsahkna: We commemorate Holodomor victims at a time Russia's actions impact food security globally, in the present

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) issued the following statement on the 90th anniversary of the Ukrainian Holodomor.

"The Holodomor was a great famine manufactured by the Stalinist regime in Ukraine in 1932 and 1933, starving millions of innocent people to death."

Margus Tsahkna, Estonia's foreign minister. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"Today we are remembering the victims of the Holodomor genocide. Unfortunately, Putin's totalitarian Russia continues to wreak destruction."

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine still rages on and millions of Ukrainians are fighting for the survival of their state and people. Russia's attacks on Ukraine have an impact on food security around the world, affecting the availability of food and driving up food prices. We are standing up for holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and other international crimes, and we stand with Ukraine to its victory," the statement concluded.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!