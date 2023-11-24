Estonian MFA wants to scrap Kyiv embassy's extra security measures

President Alar Karis and delegation visiting Ukraine.
President Alar Karis and delegation visiting Ukraine. Source: Eesti saatkond Ukrainas
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to drop extra security protocols for its ambassador in Kyiv that were introduced after the start of the full-scale invasion in April 2022. It argues they are no longer necessary.

"We would like to abandon the implementation of personal protection measures at the Embassy of the Republic of Estonia in Ukraine from January 1, 2024," the ministry wrote in a request to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) signed by Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov.

Despite the ongoing war, the risks highlighted by the PPA 18 months ago have been mitigated, the MFA wrote.

Estonian Ambassador Annely Kolk's duties are mostly in Kyiv, which is now significantly safer than at the start of the full-scale invasion.

Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Annely Kolk presents her credentials to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"The threat of air attacks on Kyiv remains high, but the risks cannot be mitigated by personal protection measures," the letter states.

When the ambassador travels to a more dangerous location, Ukraine usually provides additional protection. Exceptions include if an important delegation from Estonia is visiting, then the PPA appoints a separate personal protection team.

The MFA officially requested assistance from the PPA on April 18, 2022 for a security guard until the end of the year. In November, this was extended until the end of 2023.

Editor: Helen Wright

