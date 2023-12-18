Otepää awarded winter capital title

The southern city of Otepää became Estonia's winter capital for the 27th time on Sunday.

Leader of Otepää municipality Jaanus Barkala accepted the rotating seasonal capital title at 4 p.m. on the city's main square.

A traditional market was held to mark the occasion, as well as singing and a visit from Santa.

The event also marked the 140th anniversary of the blue, black, and white Estonian flag.

Estonia has a capital for every season. Otepää is the winter capital, Türi holds the title of spring capital, beach town Pärnu is designated the summer capital, and Narca holds the autumn title.

--

