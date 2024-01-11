Tsahkna to Ukrainian FM: We will stand together until Ukraine's victory

Minister of Foreign Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba discussed Ukraine's EU accession, using frozen assets for reconstruction in Ukraine, and NATO membership in Tallinn on Thursday.

Tsahkna reiterated that Estonia is ready to share its experiences of the EU accession process with Ukraine.

"Ukraine belongs in the family of European countries and it is currently fighting for the freedom of us all," he told Kuleba.

Ukraine's NATO membership was also discussed. "We are working tirelessly to make sure that NATO's July summit in Washington brings Ukraine even closer to NATO," Tsahkna said.

Tsahkna also briefed Kuleba on Estonia's plan to use frozen Russian assets.

"I hope that the bill, which I submitted to the government and which is currently in the parliament, is adopted as quickly as possible and we can start using frozen assets to repair the war damage in Ukraine," Tsahkna said.

The minister reaffirmed Estonia's support for Ukraine's 10-point peace formula. Estonia is ready to co-chair the working group focused on restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity and upholding international law.

Tsahkna promised Estonia would be unwavering in its long-term support to Ukraine, both in terms of military aid and reconstruction. Estonia will also continue its efforts to raise the cost of the aggression for Russia, including by imposing additional sanctions, using frozen assets for the benefit of Ukraine and holding Russia's leadership to account.

--

