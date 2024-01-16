X

President Karis in Baghdad: Estonia supports Iraq's national security

News
President of Estonia Alar Karis on a state visit to Iraq. Source: President's Office.
News

During an official visit to Iraq on Tuesday, President of Estonia Alar Karis said at a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, that Estonia supports Iraq's security, as the development of Iraq is also in Estonia's interest. Karis is the first Estonian Head of State to ever visit Iraq.

"Throughout the years, Estonia has contributed to the security of Iraq and the entire Middle East region by participating in various international missions, which is why the development of Iraq is important to Estonians. We have paid a high price for peace and prosperity," said Karis at a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Abdull Latif Rachid in Baghdad.

The Estonian President stressed that Iraq's efforts to overcome political, economic and security challenges have been increasingly effective and that the entire Middle East region benefits from this. "The Iraqi Armed Forces have demonstrated remarkable capabilities to fight terrorism and to balance and improve the security situation in the country," he added.

Karis also noted that Iraq is an increasingly important partner for Estonia in the global arena and in influential international organizations. He highlighted Iraqi support for UN resolutions condemning Russian aggression and called on Iraq to support the peace plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Karis expressed his readiness to support Arab proposals that would help move towards a peaceful solution to the Israeli – Palestinian crisis in accordance with international law. He noted that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza had reached unprecedented proportions. Estonia has provided additional funding to help alleviate the crisis through UN agencies.

While in Baghdad, President Karis also met with the Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohsen al-Mandalawi.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

