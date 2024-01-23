X

ERR in Ukraine: Russian attack on Kharkiv destroys homes

News
Kharkiv, Tuesday morning.
Source: ERR
News

Overnight Tuesday and Tuesday morning, Russia attacked several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv. Officials say six people were killed and more than 70 injured.

Kharkiv was the target of a Russian assault on Tuesday morning. Dozens of people are displaced from their homes; there are dead and many wounded.

This is an ordinary residential area with five-story houses, the so-called "khrushchevkas." And when the Russian missiles hit here at seven o'clock in the morning, almost all the residents were at home.

"We had just stepped out of the house to go to Kyiv, opened the trunk of the car, my daughter was next to me, and there were several explosions and a missile hit our house," Anastassia said.

First responders aimed to help those who could still be helped. In the aftermath of the attack, residents were in a state of utter confusion, people panicked looking for their belongings, loved ones and pets.

"We are looking for our two gray tabbies now. Maybe they were lucky. In general, we just hope that the Russian Federation will cease to exist in the near future," she said.

Lilia said she had just come from another part of town to visit her children.

"I don't know what to say at the moment. The children are alive," she said.

During the night and the morning, 12 missiles hit Kharkiv. They were Iskanders, S-300s and X-22s, the latter being the most powerful in the Russian arsenal and the one that caused the damage here. Houses within several hundred meters of the impact were also damaged.

"My child was so frightened we had to hide in the bathroom. I snatched her from the bed and we run. She's scared now and refuses to go outside. The house we left two month ago is no longer there. Everything is destroyed," Anastassia said.

A year ago, an NGO repaired all the windows in our house, but now they have exploded again, Viktoria said. "The substation burned down, there's no electricity, but that's a small thing, we'll get over it. Luckily we are all healthy. But what's happening around us is just terrible," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Kristina Kersa

