Gallery: Teachers in Tartu and South Estonia show support for strike

News
Teachers held a rally in Tartu to support the nationwide teachers strike.
News

At noon on Wednesday, Tartu and Southern Estonia teachers gathered on Raekoja plats to express their support for the nationwide open-ended education workers' strike that started on Monday.

The rally was organized by the Estonian Educational Personnel Union (EHL), which organized the strike, and the Tartu County Education Workers Union. 

At the start of January, Tartu's education workers concluded a collective salary agreement with the city government, meaning they can only participate in a three-day support strike. They will not be paid during this time.

Minister of Education Kristina Kallas was also present at the rally in Tartu.

The EHL is calling for general education school teachers to be paid a minimum salary of €1,950 per month in 2024.

The government has said it cannot find an additional €10 million in the budget for pay rises this year.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

