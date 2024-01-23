X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Education minister: Võrklaev's suggestion would mean cutting research funds

News
Kristina Kallas.
Kristina Kallas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) does not support the suggestion made by Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) to use unspent money from the Ministry of Education and Research's budget to raise teachers' salaries this year, as those funds have already been allocated for basic research funding and grants. Kallas said the money could instead come from public sector bonuses.

"This is research money that was allocated to a center for the green turn during Jüri Ratas' government. There is both short-term funding, or investment funds, and long-term funds. As this green investment center is no longer being planned, because the applied research center is now up and running in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, this research money was not used last year, and so this year, in 2024, we channeled it into basic research funding, universities and research grants," Kallas told ERR.

"Essentially, this would mean that we are taking money away from science again, and would actually mean we drop below one percent in science funding, which is why I do not agree with it," she added.

According to Kallas, such a move would also be against the law, as the State Budget Act states that funds transferred may only be used for the purpose for which they were originally budgeted.

"Cutting basic research funding and grant money in order to raise teachers' salaries is simply not right. It doesn't make sense," said Kallas.

Kallas said she still believes the solution to the situation would be to find the money  to fund a year's €10.8 million pay rise for teachers this year, which she believes will also bring an end to the strike.

"However, since the finance minister did not come up with any other proposal than to take it from the research money, we are currently looking for ways to identify where the €10.8 million could come from," Kallas said.

"Grants are one of the things that the Social Democratic Party (SDE) has also proposed and I think it is the right thing to do," the minister added.

Kallas said she had agreed with the teachers' union on Monday to begin long-term negotiations, and on Friday an invitation will also be sent to local authorities to start collective bargaining.

"All the reforms that the prime minister talked about yesterday on 'Aktuaalne kaamera' and that I myself have talked about during my time as minister will be on the table," Kallas said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:30

Series of documentaries about Ukraine to be shown at Tartu's ERM in February

15:47

University of Tartu launching Estonia's biggest women's health study yet

15:37

Estonia's new budget strategy debate to test the government and fiscal balance

15:20

Alchemy explored at highest level of church in medieval Tartu

14:46

ERR in Poland: New Donald Tusk government addressing public broadcasting controversies

14:36

Official: Proceeds from frozen Russian assets could take up to two years to reach Ukraine

14:11

Education minister: Võrklaev's suggestion would mean cutting research funds

14:07

Media: Russia stations S-300 air defense system in Saint Petersburg

14:01

Icebreaking season starts in the Gulf of Finland

13:37

School lunch numbers in at last minute on day one of teachers' strike

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.01

BaltCap fund theft causes several Estonian pension funds millions in losses

22.01

Former EDF chief: Russia's ammo production now in wartime mode

22.01

Photos: Teachers protest in Estonian capital as nationwide strike begins

22.01

Norwegian army chief warns against Russia threat

22.01

Foreign students dropping out but not on a mass scale

22.01

Coalition fails to agree on teachers' salaries

09:49

Photos: Tallinn tram service ground to halt by Viru ring derailment Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: