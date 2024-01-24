X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Swedbank's huge profit raises issue of banks' contributions to national budget

News
Swedbank.
Swedbank. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Swedbank, Estonia's largest bank, earned €385 million last year. Results doubled over last year. Huge profits have resurrected the issue of how much banks should contribute to the national budget.

During the summer budget debates, the Social Democrats proposed a temporary bank tax on banks' excess profits along the lines of the Lithuanian measure, but it failed to gain support. Now the leader of the Social Democratic Party, Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets, has proposed that the banks help finance the teachers' pay rise.

"We proposed this in the summer when we were preparing the national budget, but the government could not agree on this temporary bank levy. But when I look at the current situation, where the prime minister says that €10 million can't be found, I think we don't even need a bank levy, but the prime minister could, for example, meet with the heads of the banks and say that this would be a solidarity action, so that for the banks in Estonia this would be a free choice to solve this problem," Läänemets said.

Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev (Reform) rejected the idea, saying that the banks already contribute a lot to the state budget. "I understand that Lauri Läänemets likes to engage in a lot of populism, but the banks are already contributing €80 million this year with an additional dividend payout, with another €6 million coming in from last year, for a total of actually €84 million plus €90 million per month. Another €40 million next year. From 2025, this advance tax on banks will increase from 14 percent to 18 percent – one of the tax changes in the package that will go to our defense spending," Võrklaev said.

Olavi Lepp, the head of Swedbank, agrees.

"Swedbank has committed €10 million to the education fund, which we will soon launch. We will definitely invest in education. On the subject of contribution, let me remind you that the entire national budget is a contribution from business, and in four years, the revenue side of the budget has increased from €10.7 billion to €16.7 billion, i.e., with added €6 billion. I believe that the money is in the budget, and it is simply a matter of politicians making sensible decisions," Lepp said.

The Center Party parliamentary group in the Riigikogu presented a draft resolution on Wednesday to impose a temporary solidarity tax on Estonia's banking sector from 2024 to 2027. Swedbank's CEO doubts the long-term duration of banks' enormous profits.

"Definitely not. Like all banks. Interest rates are nearing their peak. Rather, we are paying ever more for deposits now, and this was a one-time profit peak that we will certainly not see again," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:41

Voltri: More teachers consider prolonging the strike

22:02

Bird watching campaign calls for spotting 100 bird species in 2024

20:58

Swedbank's huge profit raises issue of banks' contributions to national budget

20:27

'Problem apartments' will be handed to municipalities not government in future

19:57

Made Laanpere: We survey issues hid from society and the law

19:26

Ida-Viru County struggling with slippery roads

18:57

Estonia joins Operation Interflex to train Ukrainian forces

18:46

Helme: EKRE's popularity diminished by its criticism of Ukraine support

18:26

'Barbie' and 'Suvitajad' most watched cinema films in 2023

18:00

SDE leader: Education reform would add to costs without solving teachers' pay issue

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.01

Estonia to build 600 bunkers along Russian border

22.01

Former EDF chief: Russia's ammo production now in wartime mode

22.01

BaltCap fund theft causes several Estonian pension funds millions in losses

22.01

Norwegian army chief warns against Russia threat

23.01

Experts: Buyer of Blackstone's Luminor stake may come from Europe

23.01

MP: Very surprising if Boris Nadezhdin allowed to run in Russia's election

23.01

Knitters issue call to wear patterned Estonian mittens on Independence Day

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: