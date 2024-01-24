Swedbank's huge profit raises issue of banks' contributions to national budget

Swedbank, Estonia's largest bank, earned €385 million last year. Results doubled over last year. Huge profits have resurrected the issue of how much banks should contribute to the national budget.

During the summer budget debates, the Social Democrats proposed a temporary bank tax on banks' excess profits along the lines of the Lithuanian measure, but it failed to gain support. Now the leader of the Social Democratic Party, Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets, has proposed that the banks help finance the teachers' pay rise.

"We proposed this in the summer when we were preparing the national budget, but the government could not agree on this temporary bank levy. But when I look at the current situation, where the prime minister says that €10 million can't be found, I think we don't even need a bank levy, but the prime minister could, for example, meet with the heads of the banks and say that this would be a solidarity action, so that for the banks in Estonia this would be a free choice to solve this problem," Läänemets said.

Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev (Reform) rejected the idea, saying that the banks already contribute a lot to the state budget. "I understand that Lauri Läänemets likes to engage in a lot of populism, but the banks are already contributing €80 million this year with an additional dividend payout, with another €6 million coming in from last year, for a total of actually €84 million plus €90 million per month. Another €40 million next year. From 2025, this advance tax on banks will increase from 14 percent to 18 percent – one of the tax changes in the package that will go to our defense spending," Võrklaev said.

Olavi Lepp, the head of Swedbank, agrees.

"Swedbank has committed €10 million to the education fund, which we will soon launch. We will definitely invest in education. On the subject of contribution, let me remind you that the entire national budget is a contribution from business, and in four years, the revenue side of the budget has increased from €10.7 billion to €16.7 billion, i.e., with added €6 billion. I believe that the money is in the budget, and it is simply a matter of politicians making sensible decisions," Lepp said.

The Center Party parliamentary group in the Riigikogu presented a draft resolution on Wednesday to impose a temporary solidarity tax on Estonia's banking sector from 2024 to 2027. Swedbank's CEO doubts the long-term duration of banks' enormous profits.

"Definitely not. Like all banks. Interest rates are nearing their peak. Rather, we are paying ever more for deposits now, and this was a one-time profit peak that we will certainly not see again," he said.



