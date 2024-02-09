X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonia's Coop Pank turns record profit in 2023

News
Coop Pank CEO Margus Rink at a Coop Pank branch.
Coop Pank CEO Margus Rink at a Coop Pank branch. Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
News

In 2023, Coop Pank increased its market share, as well as its loan and deposit portfolios, and earned the largest profit in its history, amounting to €39.2 million, thanks to growth and a favorable interest rate environment.

In 2023, Coop Pank's net revenues reached €85 million, increasing by €30.6 million or 56 percent from the previous year. The bank's operating expenses amounted to €35.1 million, rising by €8 million euros or 29 percent over the year.

According to the 12-month performance report published on the stock exchange on Friday, the bank's cost-income ratio dropped from 50 percent to 41 percent over the year, and the return on equity increased from 16.8 percent to 23 percent.

Over the year, the number of Coop Pank customers grew by 36,000 or 24 percent, reaching 182,000 by the end of the year, of which 82,000 were active transaction customers, the bank announced. This is the largest numerical increase in customer numbers in Coop Pank's operational history.

As of the end of 2023, the bank's deposit volume reached €1.7 billion, growing by €214 million euros or 14 percent over the year. Term deposits increased by 55 percent over the year, while demand deposits decreased by 31 percent. The market share of the bank's deposits grew from 5.5 percent to 6.0 percent on year.

By the end of 2023, Coop Pank's loan portfolio reached €1.5 billion euros, increasing by €190 million or 15 percent over the year. The largest contributions to the portfolio's growth were made by home loans and business loans, which grew by €94 million or 18 percent and €63 million or 11 percent, respectively.

According to Margus Rink, the chairman of the board of Coop Pank, the bank's business results in 2023 were most significantly influenced by increases in business volumes, including the number of customers and the loan portfolio, as well as the changed interest environment.

"Despite the overall economic downturn, we continued to implement our growth strategy and maximized our outcomes in this environment. This is best illustrated by the fact that while the loan market as a whole grew by 6 percent in Estonia in 2023, Coop Pank's loan portfolio grew by 15 percent, or 2.5 times faster than the market," Rink explained.

Based on Estonian capital, Coop Pank is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank's strategic shareholder is the Coop Estonia retail chain, which includes a sales network of 320 stores.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

global estonian report

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:55

Children's drawings of animals left in Ukraine on display at Riigikogu

16:31

Kethy Õunpuu retires from football after career spanning nearly two decades

15:56

Colonel: Presidential elections in Russia having an effect on battles in Ukraine

15:50

Estonia's Coop Pank turns record profit in 2023

15:18

Estonian men's football team to meet Sweden again, in UEFA Nations League

15:05

Expert: Putin's interview did not include a single new idea

14:36

Generals tend to quit the Estonian Defense Forces when changing jobs

14:23

Luukas Ilves to quit as digital development undersecretary

14:09

Estonia joins other EU member states in skepticism over corporate sustainability directive

14:05

Estonia planning to restore 25,000 hectares of marshland by 2050

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.02

348,000 people receive alerts after Tallinn ring road accident

08:30

Vladimir Putin: 'No interest' in attacking Poland, Latvia

07.02

Estonia to put together common public transport ticketing system

08.02

Tallinn ranks in 19th place in global quality of life index Updated

08.02

Estonia postponing the implementation of the minimum tax until 2030

08.02

MP: It's not easy to prevent Russians in Estonia from voting in presidential elections

08.02

PPA close section of Tallinn ring road after another multiple car accident

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: