X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonian banks made €940 million profit in 2023

news
Two of Estonia's major consumer lenders are SEB (background) and Swedbank.
Two of Estonia's major consumer lenders are SEB (background) and Swedbank. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
news

Banks in Estonia turned a profit of €940 million in 2023, and €235 million in the final quarter of last year alone, the Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) reports.

The central bank noted that: "The banks' profitability, meaning the ratio of profit to assets, was around 60 percent higher than the long term average for 2023."

The rapid rise in profits results both from the rise in the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor) and in income earned from Euribor-related loans.

Euribor-related contracts comprise the bulk of housing loans, leases and corporate loans in Estonia. 

However the Bank of Estonia says that banks' levels of profitability re to fall in future, as interest expenses are likely, unlike interest income itself, to continue to grow for some time.

The central bank noted that: "So far as banks operating in Estonia go, interest expenses primarily refer to interest paid on deposits."

"The interest paid on demand deposits, meaning funds retained in a current account, is particularly small, but interest rates on time deposit accounts have risen rapidly," the bank continued.

Interest rate rises on time deposits are "unlikely" to rise further, the Bank of Estonia said, "but for so long as there a significant difference between the interest rates on time deposits and on demand deposits remains, then depositors will place more and more funds in fixed-term deposits. A rise in banks' costs goes hand-in-hand with this."

Estonian banks' total balance sheets came to €41.3 billion at the end of December 2023, while the total volume of money in Estonian banks rose by 9.4 percent, to nearly €3.6 billion, on year to December.

The volume of deposits in banks stood at €29.5 billion in December, a rise of €1.393 billion on year.

The volume of loans in Estonian banks came to €27.422 billion as of year-end 2023, the Bank of Estonia says.

Credit institutions' profits came to €236 million in the final quarter of 2023, compared with €217 million in the third quarter, and €158 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, the central bank adds.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:17

Tanel Kiik: Alcohol lobby must not be allowed to dictate legislation

12:25

Jüri Ratas leaves Center Party to join Isamaa

12:02

Transport firms in Narva looking at options once road border closed from Russian side

11:23

Leaked correspondence sheds light on links between Latvian MEP and FSB

11:09

Gallery: Prime Minister Kallas meets teachers' representatives on Toompea

11:08

Competition disgruntled over Tartu 2024 decision to partner with Piletilevi

10:31

Estonian firm BWB leading EU autonomous warship prototype development

09:53

Union head: Teachers and education not a priority for PM and finance minister

09:13

Estonian banks made €940 million profit in 2023

08:44

Estonia suspends funding to UNRWA over Hamas collusion claims

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.01

Bank of Estonia revises assessment of mortgage applicant borrowing capacity

28.01

Local Russian Orthodox church head contests expulsion from Estonia

28.01

Estlink 2 fault on Estonian end of undersea power link with Finland

28.01

Milrem Robotics signs Estonian defense industry's biggest deal yet with UAE

26.01

Estlink 2 Estonia-Finland electricity cable suffers outage

27.01

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

28.01

Estonian register doesn't allow amendments to actual beneficiary history

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: