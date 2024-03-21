SEB customer brings in nearly €13,000 in coins

Euro two-cent coins.
Euro two-cent coins. Source: Jonathan Brinkhorst/Unsplash
A collection drive organized by SEB, one of Estonia's major lenders, saw one customer bring in coins totaling €12,900.

The drive mainly concerns the smaller one- and two-cent denominations.

Evelin Koplimäe, SEB's private client manager, said: "Over 1,150 people participated in the SEB coin collection campaign, in which the bank's coin machines counted these coins and the amounts were deposited into the customers' checking accounts for free."

"SEB took in over one million coins of various values," as a result of the campaign, Koplimäe added.

"The smallest amount deposited was 34 cents, and the largest was nearly €12,900," she continued, via a press release.

In total, over the period of two weeks, more than four tonnes of coins were brought to the bank's offices in Tornimäe in Tallinn, and in Tartu, to a total value of nearly €300,000.

Koplimäe added that SEB supported a joint campaign from the Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) and Omniva, which had already led to the collection over three million coins.

Additionally at SEB, minors who hold a junior saver account can deposit up to €100 worth of coins per month, for free. For larger amounts, the standard tariff applies.

In order to deposit coins, the customer must bring a document and have a SEB private client checking account.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

