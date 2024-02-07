X

Watch again: Head of Riksbank gives public lecture at the Bank of Estonia

News
Erik Thedeen.
Erik Thedeen. Source: Riksbank
News

ERR News carried President of the Swedish Riksbank Erik Thedeen's public lecture at the Bank of Estonia as part of his Estonia visit. Catch it again below.

Erik Thedeen gave a lecture on the current state of the Swedish economy and the Riksbank's monetary policy.

The recovery of the Estonian economy depends on its main export partners, with Sweden taking third place behind Finland and Latvia in those terms.

Erik Thedeen has been serving as president of the Riksbank, Sweden's central bank, since January 1, 2023, having worked as head of Sweden's FSA and before that at the Ministry of Finance.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

