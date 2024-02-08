X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

European Commission: Rail Baltica must be ready by 2030

News
Construction work on a railway terminal in Riga.
Construction work on a railway terminal in Riga. Source: ERR
News

Rail Baltica must start transporting goods and passengers by 2030, regardless of whether the main track's connection to Riga Central Railway Station is in place by that time, said European Commission representative Catherine Trautmann in an interview with Latvian Radio.

Trautmann, who coordinates the TEN-T network's North Sea and Baltic transport corridor project, stated that for Rail Baltica's main track to qualify for further 85-percent funding from the European Union, it must be completed by 2030, as reported by Latvian public broadcaster LSM.

In Latvia, there is significant debate over whether the main track will be connected to Riga railway station and when this connection will be completed.

Trautmann mentioned that the construction of other connections, including the connection to Riga, may but does not have to occur after the construction of the main track. The main concern is that the Rail Baltica main track and the freight and passenger transport are operational by 2030. However, she noted that funding for such a connection has not yet been allocated.

"Of course, Riga Central Railway Station and Riga Airport need to be connected, but this costs a lot. It's also complicated because Riga Central Railway Station is located in the city center," Trautmann said.

She pointed out that the Baltic states must compete for additional funding with other European Union countries and projects.

"When I emphasized the main track [construction] by 2030, it doesn't mean nothing else will be done. Everything depends on who qualifies for funding, but everything has its limitations. Therefore, I recommend my Baltic colleagues to participate [in calls for proposals]. They should be confident and offer the best solution," Trautmann added.

Trautmann emphasized that no major project is completed immediately and there are many discussions and doubts in the Baltic states. Similarly, the implementation of major transport projects occurs in other EU countries, including Poland and France.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mark Gerassimenko, Marcus Turovski

Source: LSM

Related

global estonian report

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:08

Insurance payments total exceeds €600 million for the first time in Estonia

12:27

European Commission: Rail Baltica must be ready by 2030

11:56

Land tax receipt to fall short of last year's level

11:12

Minister sees no conflict of interest in Nortal's personalized state involvement

10:48

SDE chair: Current coalition effectively preparing for progressive income tax

09:46

Statistics: Foreign tourists have found their way back to Estonia

09:10

Shoppers do battle with array of supermarket price promotions

09:08

PPA close section of Tallinn ring road after another multiple car accident

08:31

PPA continue search for mother of deceased infant found in Lääne County

08:04

Latvian MEPs call for stricter rules on countering pro-Kremlin influence activity

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.02

PM Kaja Kallas asks former Reform head Andrus Ansip not to run in European elections

07.02

Major traffic restrictions expected in Tallinn's Kesklinn this summer

07.02

Estonia to put together common public transport ticketing system

09:08

PPA close section of Tallinn ring road after another multiple car accident

06.02

Police to stop using warning signs when monitoring speeding in Tallinn

07.02

CEPA piece envisages how Kremlin strike on NATO in the Baltics might look

07.02

Defense minister nominates Col. Andrus Merilo as EDF chief Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: