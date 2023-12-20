Latvia approves €3.7 billion Rail Baltica main line construction contract

News
A Rail Baltica construction site.
A Rail Baltica construction site. Source: ERR
News

Work on the Latvian section of Rail Baltica is set to be more expensive than had been previously estimated. On Tuesday, the Latvian government gave the go-ahead on a €3.7 billion contract for the construction of Rail Baltica's main line, reports Latvian public broadcaster LSM.

The contract covers the construction of a railway line north and south of Riga, as well as a section connecting the City of Riga to Riga Airport.

According to LSM's report, the first round of works will cost €165 million (excluding VAT). Upon conclusion of the contract, Latvia will assume state budgetary liabilities for the first round of works only, with the required funding having already been secured.

For each subsequent phase, a new government permit will need to be obtained, with construction phases commissioned as funding becomes available.

"This will only happen once building permits have been obtained, land has been purchased and there is certainty that the money will be available," said Latvian Minister for Transport Minister Kaspars Briškens.

The Rail Baltica project was initially expected to cost €5.8 billion. However, the latest estimates put the cost of construction at €7.8 billion. This only includes the construction of the main line. The According to Briškens, the money received so far is at 85 percent of the European co-financing rate.

The Rail Baltica project involves the construction of a European rail line stretching from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border, linking the Baltic states to the rest of Europe. Rail Baltica is scheduled to open in stages from 2028 – 2030.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:20

Latvia approves €3.7 billion Rail Baltica main line construction contract

10:44

From next autumn Covid vaccines free only to those in at-risk groups

10:41

Head of DSO: Elektrilevi could have used 360 brigades but had 100 for October storm

10:13

Feature | 'They are guarding our back': HMS Richmond arrives in Tallinn

09:42

Switching Harmony Link to land-based cable to speed up decoupling from Russian grid

09:23

Statistics: Industrial output falls 3.3 percent on year to November

08:58

Just Transition Fund progress far behind schedule in Ida-Viru County

08:28

Estonia issues around 200 exemptions to sanctions on Russia

07:57

Ministry: 2023 state budget deficit will be lower than forecast in spring

07:27

Ratings: Isamaa remains most-supported party in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Bank of Estonia: Recession to continue and unemployment to rise Updated

19.12

Finance minister: Planned €400 million tax hike needs to be canceled Updated

16.12

Estonian Rescue Board advises people to be prepared in case of power cuts

19.12

Tallinn initiates plan for new quarter between Kesklinn, Port of Tallinn

19.12

Construction of Tallinn's 'environmental house' to begin in January

19.12

Estonia completes second synchronous condenser needed to uncouple from Russian grid

18.12

Environment Agency fines Estonian fuel retailer Olerex €8 million

19.12

Bill in support of Israeli military operation comes on the heels of the UN ceasefire vote Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: