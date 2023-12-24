Unidentified man throws training grenade in Riga bar on Saturday evening

According to a report by Novaya Gazeta Europe , an unidentified man threw a training grenade into a Riga bar where journalists from the BBC's Russian-language service were celebrating the holidays on Saturday evening, December 23. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The event took place in Riga bar "Čē" at 11 p.m. local time, when there were few people in the establishment, except for the journalists. According to an eyewitness, a man opened the door of the bar before throwing in an RGD-5 training grenade at the feet of the journalists standing in the hall, reports Novaya Gazeta. The grenade exploded and startled the people who were in the bar.

Those who ran after the attacker reported that he fled in a black BMW. The journalists recorded the car's license plate number, which they then shared with Latvian police.

According to reports, the journalists believed the attack may have been connected to their professional activities.

According to the Latvian police however, the motive for the attack was connected to a personal conflict in relation to the bar and was not connected to the presence of the journalists.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!