Unidentified man throws training grenade in Riga bar on Saturday evening

News
{{1703418000000 | amCalendar}}
Riga in snow.
Riga in snow. Source: ERR
News

According to a report by Novaya Gazeta Europe, an unidentified man threw a training grenade into a Riga bar where journalists from the BBC's Russian-language service were celebrating the holidays on Saturday evening, December 23. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The event took place in Riga bar "Čē" at 11 p.m. local time,  when there were few people in the establishment, except for the journalists. According to an eyewitness, a man opened the door of the bar before throwing in an RGD-5 training grenade at the feet of the journalists standing in the hall, reports Novaya Gazeta. The grenade exploded and startled the people who were in the bar.

Those who ran after the attacker reported that he fled in a black BMW. The journalists recorded the car's license plate number, which they then shared with Latvian police.

According to reports, the journalists believed the attack may have been connected to their professional activities.

According to the Latvian police however, the motive for the attack was connected to a personal conflict in relation to the bar and was not connected to the presence of the journalists.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Source: Novaya Gazeta Europe

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:58

Pets given as gifts often end up back at animal shelters in January

14:30

Estonian chess champion Mai Narva aiming for Grandmaster status

14:17

Unidentified man throws training grenade in Riga bar on Saturday evening Updated

12:48

Estonian head coach names 25-man squad for January training camp

11:47

Gallery: 5MIINUST join Puuluup on stage to perform Eesti Laul hit

10:49

Christmas village brings festive cheer in Narva

09:50

Finnish media: British-led enhanced JEF presence in Baltic may be paused

08:53

Last-minute shoppers out in force at Ülemiste Mall

08:10

Festive light pollution can impact sleep patterns of humans and birds

23.12

Virtsu-Kuivastu ferry running on schedule again after fault fixed Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

22.12

Estonia prepared to repatriate mobilization-aged men to Ukraine

20.12

Feature | 'They are guarding our back': HMS Richmond arrives in Tallinn

23.12

Russian ambassador: Russia will not attack neighbors in 2022

22.12

8 Indian citizens detained after illegally crossing Estonian border

23.12

Estonian MEP: Putin has a habit of ruining Christmas

23.12

On Estonian Christmas traditions

20.12

Daily: Estonia will not repatriate Ukrainian men without request from Kyiv

23.12

Analyst: New real estate development prices may fall in 2024

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: