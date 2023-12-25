Latvia donates nearly 300 cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine

Used cars for sale (illustrative).
Used cars for sale (illustrative). Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
The Latvian government has given Ukraine nearly 300 cars that used to be owned by drunk driving offenders. Another 34 vehicles will be delivered soon.

The Latvian parliament (Saeima) on February 16 passed a bill that allows vehicles confiscated from DUI offenders to be handed over to Ukraine.

Since the law's entry into force, the country's government has approved several relevant decisions, with around 271 confiscated vehicles with a total value of €903,453 handed over the Ukraine by the middle of December.

Another 34 vehicles worth €161,880 should be transferred soon. These cars were also confiscated from drunk drivers.

Getting the cars to Ukraine is the task of volunteers belonging to the so-called Twitter Convoy. Heading up the initiative is Reinis Poznaks who has overseen the deliver to Ukraine of over 1,100 cars.

Editor: Mark Gerassimenko

Source: Delfi.lv

