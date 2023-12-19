Estonia allocates €350,000 to Ukraine for aid, energy infrastructure repairs

Estonia is giving €350,000 for humanitarian aid and to help repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure this winter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

€50,000 of the ministry's reserves will be sent to the Energy Support Fund set up by the European Commission and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine. This mechanism funds the urgent needs of Ukraine's energy companies, such as buying spare parts, obtaining fuel supplies, and commissioning repair works.

"One of Russia's goals in the coming winter is to continue its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in order to bring down Ukraine's motivation to fight back," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

Russia began attacking infrastructure in October targeting oil refineries, warehouses that store spare parts, and nuclear facilities. So far, 34 attacks on power stations have been carried out.

Additionally, last winter's attacks damaged at least 50 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which means it is now more vulnerable than last year, the ministry said.

Margus Tsahkna Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"We are giving Ukraine money so that they are able to repair their infrastructure under constant attacks and survive the winter," Tsahkna said.

€300,000 is earmarked for humanitarian organizations that cover regions and activities that Estonia cannot reach through bilateral channels.

It will be given to the UN to help "the most vulnerable social groups, women and girls, and to support the initiatives of local aid organizations" and the Red Cross to contribute to the search for people who have gone missing in the war.

Estonia has sent bilateral humanitarian aid including demining equipment, aid for repairing energy systems, transport vehicles, and rescue equipment.

As well as cash-based assistance with humanitarian aid partners in Ukraine and to repairing schools and centers for internally displaced people.

