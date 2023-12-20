Lithuania's real GDP per capita highest among Baltics in 2022

News
National flags of the three Baltic countries - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
National flags of the three Baltic countries - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

According to the latest Eurostat data, in 2022, Lithuania's gross domestic product (GDP) in purchasing power standards was 89 percent of the European Union average. Both Estonia and Latvia were well below Lithuania in this respect.

The adjusted purchasing power figures take into account differences in price levels between countries.

In 2022, Estonia's real GDP was 85 percent of the EU average, while Latvia's was only 73 percent of the EU average. Lithuania therefore had the highest figure among the three Baltic countries.

Both Lithuania and Estonia were also below Poland, which had a real GDP per capita of 79 percent in 2022.

The gap between Lithuania and Estonia and Latvia was even wider when it came to the actual individual consumption (AIC) indicator. The AIC indicator measures the value of goods and services actually consumed by households, irrespective of whether they were purchased and paid for by households directly, or by government, or by nonprofit organizations.

Actual individual consumption in Lithuania last year was 94 percent of the EU average, while in Estonia and Latvia those figures were 78 percent and 76 percent of the EU average respectively.

At the same time, Estonia managed to outperform its southern neighbors in terms of its price index. Estonia's household final consumption expenditure (HFCE) price index for 2022 was 97.6 percent of the EU average.

Meanwhile in Latvia, HFCE for 2022 was at 85.1 percent of the EU average, and in Lithuania it was 78.8 percent. This means Lithuania had the lowest price level among the three Baltic countries.

The highest price level in the EU was in Denmark, at 148.6 percent of the EU average. The lowest was in Bulgaria, at 58.5 percent of the EU average.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:32

Lithuania's real GDP per capita highest among Baltics in 2022

20:05

Lauri Läänemets: Internal security success reflected in results not reports

19:31

Lawyer: Asper Biogene case could be game-changer for data protection in Estonia

19:00

Daily: Estonia will not repatriate Ukrainian men without request from Kyiv

18:35

Researcher: Information Act should be renewed to benefit Estonian democracy

18:27

Survey: 25% of Estonian boys think women should stay out of politics

18:25

MP: Estonia should prioritize Turkish relations over recognizing Armenian genocide

18:04

Estonian defense ministry begins work with job portals to train conscripts

17:28

Finnair likely to relaunch Tartu-Helsinki flights in March

16:57

Ivar Kruusenberg: Power outages will only become more frequent in the future

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Bank of Estonia: Recession to continue and unemployment to rise Updated

19.12

Finance minister: Planned €400 million tax hike needs to be canceled Updated

19.12

Tallinn initiates plan for new quarter between Kesklinn, Port of Tallinn

19.12

Estonia completes second synchronous condenser needed to uncouple from Russian grid

10:13

Feature | 'They are guarding our back': HMS Richmond arrives in Tallinn

19.12

Construction of Tallinn's 'environmental house' to begin in January

08:28

Estonia issues around 200 exemptions to sanctions on Russia

19.12

Ministry: 843 births registered in Estonia in November

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: