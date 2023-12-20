Lithuania's real GDP per capita highest among Baltics in 2022

According to the latest Eurostat data, in 2022, Lithuania's gross domestic product (GDP) in purchasing power standards was 89 percent of the European Union average. Both Estonia and Latvia were well below Lithuania in this respect.

The adjusted purchasing power figures take into account differences in price levels between countries.

In 2022, Estonia's real GDP was 85 percent of the EU average, while Latvia's was only 73 percent of the EU average. Lithuania therefore had the highest figure among the three Baltic countries.

Both Lithuania and Estonia were also below Poland, which had a real GDP per capita of 79 percent in 2022.

The gap between Lithuania and Estonia and Latvia was even wider when it came to the actual individual consumption (AIC) indicator. The AIC indicator measures the value of goods and services actually consumed by households, irrespective of whether they were purchased and paid for by households directly, or by government, or by nonprofit organizations.

Actual individual consumption in Lithuania last year was 94 percent of the EU average, while in Estonia and Latvia those figures were 78 percent and 76 percent of the EU average respectively.

At the same time, Estonia managed to outperform its southern neighbors in terms of its price index. Estonia's household final consumption expenditure (HFCE) price index for 2022 was 97.6 percent of the EU average.

Meanwhile in Latvia, HFCE for 2022 was at 85.1 percent of the EU average, and in Lithuania it was 78.8 percent. This means Lithuania had the lowest price level among the three Baltic countries.

The highest price level in the EU was in Denmark, at 148.6 percent of the EU average. The lowest was in Bulgaria, at 58.5 percent of the EU average.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!