First minister to recognize Estonia's restored independence visits Riigikogu

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland who was the first to recognise Estonia's restored independence will visit Estonia on Wednesday and give a public lecture.

Jón Baldvin Hannibalsson will discuss "Global Revolution: The Years 1990 and 1991", where he will shed light behind the scenes of the politics of the time and describe the conditions that made it possible for a small country like Estonia to be recognized as independent.

Iceland was the first country to recognize Estonia's independence and the square outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is named in its honor.

Hannibalsson has been very critical of the West for not being able or willing to respond to Russia resolutely enough.

The plaque on the Estonia Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Islandi väljak. Source: Helen Wright / ERR

"The collapse of the Soviet Union actually offered a unique opportunity for building a new and democratic Russia on the ruins of the Communist system. It is now clear to us in hindsight. After the chaos and disintegration of the Yeltsin administration, Putin's administration has taken Russia back to its past – back to an authoritarian state with imperialist ambitions. This makes Russia a threat to its neighbors. This is indeed a failure by the leaders of the West," said Hannibalsson who will be celebrating his 85th birthday during his visit.

Hannibalsson's lecture starts at 4 p.m. on February 21 in the conference hall of the Riigikogu. The lecture is public and can also be followed online.

Hannibalsson was invited to Estonia by the Estonia-Iceland Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Riigikogu and member of the Foreign Affairs Committee Juku-Kalle Raid.

