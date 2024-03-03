X

President Alar Karis declares European Parliament elections in Estonia

News
President Alar Karis.
President Alar Karis. Source: Patrik Tamm / ERR
News

On Sunday, President Alar Karis signed a decision declaring European Parliament elections in Estonia for June 9, 2024.

"There is no 'their Europe somewhere over there,' there is just our Europe," the president said in a statement accompanying the decision. "It depends on us and our choices – including at elections – what Europe will be like."

European Parliament elections will be held in Estonia during the week between Monday, June 3 and Sunday, June 9.

Karis said that European Parliament elections have seen a lower turnout in Estonia compared to other elections but urged people to give up this indifference.

"I promise to be an attentive observer of European Parliament elections and invite everyone to do the same. Europe is taken forward by tangible dreams, actual cooperation, including in the field of defense, the European Union being clear to its citizens and credible in the eyes of its partners. Europe cannot be taken forward by naivety, empty slogans or new rules that are too complicated for the people to understand," the president emphasized. "The European Parliament elections campaign will give candidates the chance to speak and voters the chance to listen and ask questions. Let us make sensible use of this time of talking and listening to make the right choice for ourselves," Karis said via a press release.

Registration of European Parliament elections candidates will start on April 10.

--

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

President Alar Karis declares European Parliament elections in Estonia

