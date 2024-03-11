Ingar Dubolazov: Estonian education landscape offers better opportunities

We have long been preparing the switch to teaching in Estonian to offer all children the chance to obtain a quality education in Estonian, create equal opportunities on the labor market and boost social cohesion. It is one of the most ambitious goals in education of the past few decades, Ingar Dubolazov writes.

The switch to Estonian education will start in kindergartens and basic school grades one through four this September and will last until 2030, according to the coalition agreement. It is the final step in a long and gradual process that started after Estonia regained its independence.

These decisions are not dependent on the security situation as the transition to teaching [only] in Estonian have been planned over 30 years. However, the former assures us that the transition is necessary.

Language-based segregation causes social scission, which in turn results in discernible inequality. But a universal Estonian-language education environment will ensure all children and youths have the best opportunities for continuing their studies, finding work and interesting activities. An Estonian education system also supports the formation of an Estonian state identity.

Transition in line with parents' preferences

Recent PISA test results show that schools that teach in Estonian did better than those with Russian as their study language. The results also suggest that basic education in Russian is a full academic year behind its Estonian counterpart, which has been the situation for years.

The gap between Estonian and Russian schools is also evident in state examination statistics. Poorer academic performance coupled with a modest level of Estonian is a serious obstacle for children from families that do not speak Estonian as the first language in getting into high school or university, which works to boost educational and social segregation.

In recent years, we have seen the number of students who do not speak Estonian as their first language but attend Estonian schools growing steadily. Estonia's recent integration monitoring showed that the Russian-speaking community supports the education reform. The transition was supported by 70 percent of Russian-speaking respondents. This comes to 96 percent among Estonians, with 70 percent completely supportive of the government's decision.

The results of a public opinion poll from December 2023 show that 75 percent of all respondents feel that the transition would offer all children in Estonia, irrespective of their first language, equal opportunities to obtain a quality Estonian education. This confirms that the transition meets parents' expectations.

We all have a role to play

To make sure what is among the most ambitious education projects in decades succeeds, we must make a concentrated effort. Management to facilitate teachers learning Estonian and attending additional language training has an important place.

Schools and kindergartens must have supportive work environments, with managers responsible for serving as an example by speaking good Estonian and supporting their teachers. Local governments must also play their part and have qualified people who speak the official language in charge of educational institutions.

We all have a role in shaping values and creating the language environment. We can converse with people who do not speak Estonian as their first language. We can encourage our children to communicate with those who speak another language and support them in school or kindergarten.

Narva on the road toward Estonian education

The Narva City Council has decided to request permission from the government to continue partly teaching in Russian in kindergartens and grades one through four next year. That would constitute a step back and is not something we can allow.

In order to execute the reform, the volume of Estonian needs to grow in all stages of study, while the availability of education specialists with the necessary Estonian skills needs to be ensured.

Right now, 175 education professionals are actively participating in language training in Narva. We are also offering trainings through the University of Tartu Narva College to support teachers in preparing for the transition. The Ministry of Education and Research is funding the retraining as class teachers of 26 Narva teachers who will start teaching first and fourth grades [in Estonian] this September. Another group will start this fall.

When the transition to teaching in Estonian was written into law, the possibility of exceptions was added just in case. But the law does not provide a common basis for automatic extensions, and it is the position of the incoming transition committee that extensions will only be made available to students with learning difficulties learning based on the simplified national curriculum.

Local governments can request an exception for retaining Russian tuition in part only for specific classes, not for entire schools, while such exceptions will likely not be granted. Local governments say they have the staff for covering grades one through four with teachers who have good Estonian proficiency. This means that there is no reason to take any steps back and we must continue to make efforts in the name of ensuring the availability of quality Estonian education, also in Narva.

