X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Tartu aiming to start reconstruction of Sõpruse Bridge and surroundings

News
Plans for Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge.
Plans for Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge. Source: Selektor Projekt OÜ
News

Following the renovation of Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge, mobility and traffic safety will improve for both cyclists and pedestrians. In addition to the existing four lanes, the bridge will gain wide cycle lanes and footpaths, as well as four new stairways.

Tartu City Government has sent a bill to the city council requesting permission to organize a public tender for the reconstruction of the city's Sõpruse Bridge and its surrounding area.

The project to reconstruct Sõpruse Bridge and its surrounding area, will result in four motor traffic lanes ( 2+2) lanes on the bridge, along with cycle lanes and footpaths on both sides.

Both cyclists and pedestrians will be separated from the carriageway by a railing and a safety zone. According to the plans, two-way cycle tracks with a width of 2.25 meters along with 2-meter-wide footpaths will be built on both sides of the bridge and the bridge will be wider overall.

During the works, the stairs leading to the bridge will be reconstructed and four new staircases installed.

In addition to the reconstruction of the bridge, there will also be changes to the streets on the side leading to Karlova, with a roundabout installed. Cycle lanes and footpaths are also planned for the Karlova direction.

According to the city, there are no plans to change the configuration of the Sõpruse roundabout. The new cycle lanes on the bridge will connect to the existing cycle and pedestrian .

Sõpruse Bridge will be reconstructed in two stages between 2024 and 2026. The work will be carried out alternately on both sides of the bridge, so i does not have to be completely closed to traffic.

The city is aiming to partially finance the reconstruction wih funds from the project "Construction of the main network of cycle tracks on Sõpruse Bridge and the immediate area of Karlova," which is to be submitted to the Estonian Ministry of Climate.

A total of almost €12 million is expected to be spent on the reconstruction of Sõpruse Bridge and the surrounding area.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

vikerraadio e-dictation

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:15

Tartu aiming to start reconstruction of Sõpruse Bridge and surroundings

21:02

Karis invites new Finnish president on state visit to Estonia in May

20:53

Center Party looking to put together strong list for European elections

20:19

Edward Lucas on Germany as 'weakest link' in current security situation

19:44

Minister: Estonia and Japan forge greater relations, support for Ukraine

19:11

Estonia's Kusti Salm, Gen. Martin Herem bestowed Ukraine's Order for Merits

19:05

ETV airs British TV drama 'Litvinenko'

18:28

January budget revenue exceeds expectations

17:55

Entrepreneurs approve of Swedish energy link idea but wouldn't pay for it

17:16

PPA revisits plan to relocate headquarters to Rahumäe street

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

11.03

Finnair and Finnish police refrain from providing details on Rõivas incident

08:55

RIA: Estonia's state institutions hit by largest cyberattack to date

16:28

Estonia suddenly changes mind on EU directive impacting food couriers

08:26

PPA: Mother in Suure-Lähtru baby case found in Morocco

08:18

Anti-Ukrainian slurs, physical violence mar youth ice hockey game in Kohtla-Järve

09:33

Many smoke-flavored products may disappear in wake of new EU food safety rules

11.03

EU platform directive finally passes after Estonia and Greece vote in favor

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: