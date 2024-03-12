Tartu aiming to start reconstruction of Sõpruse Bridge and surroundings

Following the renovation of Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge, mobility and traffic safety will improve for both cyclists and pedestrians. In addition to the existing four lanes, the bridge will gain wide cycle lanes and footpaths, as well as four new stairways.

Tartu City Government has sent a bill to the city council requesting permission to organize a public tender for the reconstruction of the city's Sõpruse Bridge and its surrounding area.

The project to reconstruct Sõpruse Bridge and its surrounding area, will result in four motor traffic lanes ( 2+2) lanes on the bridge, along with cycle lanes and footpaths on both sides.

Both cyclists and pedestrians will be separated from the carriageway by a railing and a safety zone. According to the plans, two-way cycle tracks with a width of 2.25 meters along with 2-meter-wide footpaths will be built on both sides of the bridge and the bridge will be wider overall.

During the works, the stairs leading to the bridge will be reconstructed and four new staircases installed.

In addition to the reconstruction of the bridge, there will also be changes to the streets on the side leading to Karlova, with a roundabout installed. Cycle lanes and footpaths are also planned for the Karlova direction.

According to the city, there are no plans to change the configuration of the Sõpruse roundabout. The new cycle lanes on the bridge will connect to the existing cycle and pedestrian .

Sõpruse Bridge will be reconstructed in two stages between 2024 and 2026. The work will be carried out alternately on both sides of the bridge, so i does not have to be completely closed to traffic.

The city is aiming to partially finance the reconstruction wih funds from the project "Construction of the main network of cycle tracks on Sõpruse Bridge and the immediate area of Karlova," which is to be submitted to the Estonian Ministry of Climate.

A total of almost €12 million is expected to be spent on the reconstruction of Sõpruse Bridge and the surrounding area.

