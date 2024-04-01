Gallery: Life's journey explored in Ukrainian artist's new Tartu exhibition

Sanna Viazinko's exhibition at the Aparaaditehas Balcony gallery in Tartu.
A new exhibition exploring transition and life by Ukrainian artist Sanna Viazinko is free to view at Tartu's Aparaaditehas Balcony Gallery until May.

"And Then I Step Into the Garden" focuses on transition, meditation, silence and the journey in life. It also offers reflections on the experience of transforming meaning through the materials, in a special alchemical process.  

Viazinko uses paper art, photography, botanical print, a plant installation and participative installation to explore her themes.

"Probably the first garden we encounter is the same for all of us – the garden of tranquility and abundance, a garden of no need, the Garden of Eden, hidden garden, space and time we carry on throughout our whole lives. Do we enter the garden or does a garden enter us? Gardens have always been with us – or we have been with gardens?" the artists said in a press release.

Viazinko is a visual artist born in 1991 in Vinnytsa, Ukraine. The artist studied literary criticism at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and has been an editor at Kyiv Academic Pechersk Theatre. 

She spent time at the Loore artists' residency at TYPA, Tartu from February to March to create this exhibition. The residency is part of the LOORE project of the Estonian creative residencies network.

The exhibition is open at Kastani 42 until May 5. Entrance is free. 

Editor: Julie Capelle, Helen Wright

Gallery: Life's journey explored in Ukrainian artist's new Tartu exhibition

