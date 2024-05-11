Eduard Wiiralt's 'Inferno' sets price record for Estonian graphic art

A record price for Estonian graphic art was set at an auction of Estonian art at the Allee Gallery on Friday, when Eduard Wiiralt's print "Hell" ("Põrgu") sold for €63,000.

On the first day of the spring auction at the Allee Gallery in Tallinn, a new record for Estonian graphic art was set: the price of Eduard Wiiralt's, "Hell" (1930), an etching and copper engraving on lana paper under glass, rose to €63,000.

The original price of the work was €17,000. This print, made in Paris between 1930 and 1932, has been named as one of the 12 most influential works of Estonian art.

Nikolai Kummits "Evening" (1940). Source: Allee Gallery

However, the most expensive work sold at the auction was Nikolai Kummits' oil painting "Evening" ("Tänav õhtul") a view of Tartu painted in 1940, which rose from €20,000 to €94,000, while Peeter Mudist's "Suvitajad" came in second place, with a hammer price of €64,500 (starting price €32,000).

Peeter Mudist "Suvitajad" (1978). Autor/allikas: Allee galerii

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!