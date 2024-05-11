Eduard Wiiralt's 'Inferno' sets price record for Estonian graphic art

News
Eduard Wiiralt
Eduard Wiiralt "Hell" (1930-1932). Source: Allee Gallery
News

A record price for Estonian graphic art was set at an auction of Estonian art at the Allee Gallery on Friday, when Eduard Wiiralt's print "Hell" ("Põrgu") sold for €63,000.

On the first day of the spring auction at the Allee Gallery in Tallinn, a new record for Estonian graphic art was set: the price of Eduard Wiiralt's, "Hell" (1930), an etching and copper engraving on lana paper under glass, rose to €63,000.

The original price of the work was €17,000. This print, made in Paris between 1930 and 1932, has been named as one of the 12 most influential works of Estonian art.

Nikolai Kummits "Evening" (1940). Source: Allee Gallery

However, the most expensive work sold at the auction was Nikolai Kummits' oil painting "Evening" ("Tänav õhtul") a view of Tartu painted in 1940, which rose from €20,000 to €94,000, while Peeter Mudist's "Suvitajad" came in second place, with a hammer price of €64,500 (starting price €32,000).

Peeter Mudist "Suvitajad" (1978). Autor/allikas: Allee galerii

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:53

Gallery: Exercise of allied airborne troops at Spring Storm

17:33

Card payments were disrupted across Estonia

17:21

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

16:44

Enefit Green sues wind turbine maker over Lithuanian wind farm shut down

15:46

Research: Genetic adaptation to environmental stressors and its non-human legacy

14:52

Eduard Wiiralt's 'Inferno' sets price record for Estonian graphic art

14:12

European elections: Estonian parties focus on environment

13:23

Government approves changes to land tax

12:42

Michal: As traffic surveillance becomes automatic, fundamental rights must to be protected

10:33

Sirgala training area expands at expense of closed Viivikonna oil shale quarry

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.05

Estonia's 5miinust ja Puuluup book place in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

09:53

Strongest solar storm in 20 years hits Earth

17:21

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

10.05

Madise: Estonian pupils' rights not violated by foreign-language classmates

10.05

EDF colonel: Russia may be preparing major attack in northern Ukraine

10.05

Inconsistent regulations behind large numbers of non-Estonian speaking taxi drivers

17:33

Card payments were disrupted across Estonia

10.05

Court finds Allan Hantsom guilty of spying against Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo