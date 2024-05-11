Eduard Wiiralt's 'Inferno' sets price record for Estonian graphic art
A record price for Estonian graphic art was set at an auction of Estonian art at the Allee Gallery on Friday, when Eduard Wiiralt's print "Hell" ("Põrgu") sold for €63,000.
On the first day of the spring auction at the Allee Gallery in Tallinn, a new record for Estonian graphic art was set: the price of Eduard Wiiralt's, "Hell" (1930), an etching and copper engraving on lana paper under glass, rose to €63,000.
The original price of the work was €17,000. This print, made in Paris between 1930 and 1932, has been named as one of the 12 most influential works of Estonian art.
However, the most expensive work sold at the auction was Nikolai Kummits' oil painting "Evening" ("Tänav õhtul") a view of Tartu painted in 1940, which rose from €20,000 to €94,000, while Peeter Mudist's "Suvitajad" came in second place, with a hammer price of €64,500 (starting price €32,000).
--
Editor: Kristina Kersa