Elron tests Starlink satellite data on passenger trains

News
Starlink in Elron.
Starlink in Elron. Source: Elron
News

In partnership with data solutions company RebelRoam, Elron has begun testing Starlink data communications equipment on board a passenger train. The first Starlink-equipped passenger train departed from the Baltic station to Viljandi on Friday. Elron also began installing new 5G equipment on its trains this week.

On Friday, Elron began testing the Starlink satellite data transmission device on board the passenger train.

"Now that Starlink finally has its first rail-certified solutions in place, we are starting to test the waters," Lauri Betlem, the chair of the Elron Management Board, said.

"We will install a Starlink-connected device on one of our trains for testing in May, and based on its performance, we will determine whether and how many long-distance trains to equip. The Starlink technology should help ensure data delivery, particularly in coverage gaps," Lauri Betlem, the chair of the Elron Management Board, said.

Betlem said there is an obvious need to increase mobile signal on railways in order to improve data connectivity. "Beginning in May, we will replace all train routers with new 5G equipment, which should deliver better coverage than operators and cell towers now provide. Unfortunately, the new routers will not help in places where there is no cell service," he said.

Last year, Elron and Telia mapped the situation with mobile coverage along Estonia's railway paths. The measurement results showed that at least 25 mobile masts must be introduced for proper data coverage on railway lines.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:05

Elron tests Starlink satellite data on passenger trains

16:46

No cuts in municipal budgets this year, says Hartman

16:31

Gallery: Exhibition 'In the silence' by glass artist Eeva Käsper

15:52

EKKM launches new performance and performing arts program

14:55

2014-2023 Anu Raud fellows' work on display at Heimtali Museum

14:26

Gallery: Saaremaa, Muhu, Ruhnu islands – Estonian food region 2024

13:43

Legality of Russian assets confiscation law controversial

13:04

Defense Minister Pevkur and his Swedish counterpart discuss defense cooperation

12:02

Estonian party ratings 2018-2024

10:55

Prescription drug naloxone to be added to police kit

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

15.05

Researcher: Estonians could be in the minority by end of century

17.05

Estonian state to roll out crisis stores nationwide network

16.05

Statistics: Estonians are the happiest people in the Baltics

17.05

Port of Tallinn borrowed €20 million and paid out €19.2 million in dividends

17.05

Former Estonian foreign ministers praise Tsahkna's actions in Georgia

16.05

Narva schools refused exception on Estonian-language education transition

17.05

Estonian Foreign Ministry, foreign missions fly pride flag for IDAHOBIT

12:02

Estonian party ratings 2018-2024

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo