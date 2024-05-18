Elron tests Starlink satellite data on passenger trains

In partnership with data solutions company RebelRoam, Elron has begun testing Starlink data communications equipment on board a passenger train. The first Starlink-equipped passenger train departed from the Baltic station to Viljandi on Friday. Elron also began installing new 5G equipment on its trains this week.

"Now that Starlink finally has its first rail-certified solutions in place, we are starting to test the waters," Lauri Betlem, the chair of the Elron Management Board, said.

"We will install a Starlink-connected device on one of our trains for testing in May, and based on its performance, we will determine whether and how many long-distance trains to equip. The Starlink technology should help ensure data delivery, particularly in coverage gaps," Lauri Betlem, the chair of the Elron Management Board, said.

Betlem said there is an obvious need to increase mobile signal on railways in order to improve data connectivity. "Beginning in May, we will replace all train routers with new 5G equipment, which should deliver better coverage than operators and cell towers now provide. Unfortunately, the new routers will not help in places where there is no cell service," he said.

Last year, Elron and Telia mapped the situation with mobile coverage along Estonia's railway paths. The measurement results showed that at least 25 mobile masts must be introduced for proper data coverage on railway lines.

