Two new labyrinths created in Saaremaa

The island of Saaremaa has two new labyrinths. Artist Indrek Nõgu has completed a fruit labyrinth in the village of Neemi, while visitors to the tip of the Sõrve peninsula can now also take a 300-step walk through a new stone labyrinth.

Many years ago, artist Indrek Nõgu, built Estonia's largest labyrinth in the village of Neemi, Saaremaa. The labyrinth, which is 2.3 kilometers long in total is still a popular attraction for visitors to the area

Now, another labyrinth has appeared next to it. This one may be a little smaller but it is certainly no less special. Nõgu's new labyrinth, which he built together with his brother, makes use of 341 fruit trees, birch trees and bushes. Its name is "The Temple of Mother Earth."

"All the trees that have been planted here are now starting to grow, and only time will tell how things all turn out," said Nõgu's brother.

"It's the kind of work of art that carries on over time and will never be completely finished. And the fruit that grows here might not just contain the flavors and the nutrients that you get from it, but there is also very likely to be an additional energetic effect that a fruit tree can only have when it grows as part of a labyrinth," Indrek Nõgu added.

If all these trees and bushes were put together in a single line, they would stretch to around one kilometer in length.

On the other side of Saaremaa, at the tip of the Sõrve peninsula, another labyrinth has been created using stones from the island kingdom of Torgu. The new maze has proved so popular that the grass in between the stones has already begun to wear away as a result of so many people walking on it.

"In the old days, they had these on all the beaches. Sailors, merchants and also soldiers went there to get good luck for their journeys, and so that they would not get lost anywhere," explained Kaupo Vipp, who came up with the idea for the Torgu stone labyrinth.

"It's a good feeling, now I definitely have good luck for my journey," Ave from Võru told ERR after completing the walk through the labyrinth.

While Indrek Nõgu's fruit labyrinth was made from 341 trees and bushes, the Torgu creation took 24 tonnes of stones.

