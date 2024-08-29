Justice minister cancels competition to find four judges

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) has canceled the competition announced earlier this summer by her predecessor Madis Timpson (Reform) to find four new judges, citing the state's budget-cutting plans as the reason.

"Due to the goal of the newly formed government, which took office on July 23, to reduce personnel and operating costs, as well as operational and earmarked subsidies, by 10 percent over the next three years – 5 percent in 2025, 3 percent in 2026 and 2 percent in 2027 – I am hereby canceling the minister of justice's May 30 directive No. 42 'Judicial Vacancy Announcement,'" Pakosta stated in her directive.

On May 30, then-Minister of Justice Madis Timpson had announced a competition through to fill four judicial positions: one for a civil judge in the Narva courthouse of the Viru County Court, one for a civil judge in the Rakvere courthouse of the Viru County Court and two civil judge positions in the Harju County Court.

County court head considers minister's decision treacherous

"Currently, one civil judge position in the Viru County Court is already vacant. In 2025, four more judges are set to retire. This means there will be a one-third reduction in the number of judges handling cases. For the Viru County Court, this will have a significant and very noticeable impact on our work. Such a decision will inevitably lead to longer processing times," said Liina Naaber-Kivisoo, director of Viru County Court.

Liina Naaber-Kivisoo. Source: Viru County Court

She added that it must also be considered that organizing a judicial competition typically takes seven to eight months, plus an additional month before the person can start working. "Therefore, the current decision will have a long-term impact."

"The heads of other courts also consider it unacceptable to leave judicial positions unfilled, and view the cancellation of the announced competition as a breach of promise," said the head of the Viru County Court.

--

