Justice minister cancels competition to find four judges

News
Liisa Pakosta.
Liisa Pakosta. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) has canceled the competition announced earlier this summer by her predecessor Madis Timpson (Reform) to find four new judges, citing the state's budget-cutting plans as the reason.

"Due to the goal of the newly formed government, which took office on July 23, to reduce personnel and operating costs, as well as operational and earmarked subsidies, by 10 percent over the next three years – 5 percent in 2025, 3 percent in 2026 and 2 percent in 2027 – I am hereby canceling the minister of justice's May 30 directive No. 42 'Judicial Vacancy Announcement,'" Pakosta stated in her directive.

On May 30, then-Minister of Justice Madis Timpson had announced a competition through to fill four judicial positions: one for a civil judge in the Narva courthouse of the Viru County Court, one for a civil judge in the Rakvere courthouse of the Viru County Court and two civil judge positions in the Harju County Court.

County court head considers minister's decision treacherous

"Currently, one civil judge position in the Viru County Court is already vacant. In 2025, four more judges are set to retire. This means there will be a one-third reduction in the number of judges handling cases. For the Viru County Court, this will have a significant and very noticeable impact on our work. Such a decision will inevitably lead to longer processing times," said Liina Naaber-Kivisoo, director of Viru County Court.

Liina Naaber-Kivisoo. Source: Viru County Court

She added that it must also be considered that organizing a judicial competition typically takes seven to eight months, plus an additional month before the person can start working. "Therefore, the current decision will have a long-term impact."

"The heads of other courts also consider it unacceptable to leave judicial positions unfilled, and view the cancellation of the announced competition as a breach of promise," said the head of the Viru County Court.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:11

Isamaa not planning to protest SDE's choice for new Lasnamäe elder

13:57

Breeder forced to pay €10,000 to new owner of sick puppy

13:16

Estonia's Susannah Kaul finishes fifteenth in 50m freestyle at Paralympics

13:01

One of last of Estonia's Forest Brothers to receive memorial stone

12:48

Martin Laas wins Hainan cycle tour stage two

12:15

Businesses find safety regulations a source of red tape and a waste of time

11:39

Statistics: Estonia's retail trade volume down 2 percent in July

11:29

Estonia's Mark Lajal reaches quarter finals of Challenger 75 in China

11:10

Rein Taaramäe down to 42nd after La Vuelta stage 11

10:46

Competition-winning transit pavilion to be built at Tallinn train station

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.08

Liquids must come out of bags again at Tallinn Airport

07:40

Electricity in Estonia to cost 100 times Finland's rate Thursday evening

09:07

Russia shuns Estonia's offer to jointly map riverbed border Updated

26.08

Average salary exceeds €2,000 in Estonia

28.08

Feature: The Australian musician who's crazy in love with Estonia

28.08

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

28.08

Analyst: Estonian government bonds a savings rather than investment product

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo