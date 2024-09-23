Police and Border Guard Board practice riot control

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) practiced riot control during the large-scale Green Victory exercise last week.

The exercise included a scenario where people dissatisfied with the government staged a violent protest, setting cars on fire. The police responded with force, using water cannons and tear gas.

This was the largest exercise in recent years focused on responding to mass unrest, involving over 300 participants.

The PPA based the exercise on Estonia's security situation.

"The scenario we played out today depicted unrest originating from within our own country, specifically anger over the government accepting refugees into Estonia. According to the second part of the exercise, which dealt with repelling refugees at the border, our portion simulated a situation where not all refugees were stopped, and some made it through," said exercise leader Madis Allak.

"We can never rule out the possibility of multiple simultaneous attacks, so we must be prepared at the border, in the air, and locally during instances of mass unrest. These situations can occur in many forms."

The exercise was held at the urban combat training area near Rabasaare, close to Tapa.

