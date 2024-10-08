X!

Riigikogu starts hunt for additional savings to meet 2025 state budget cuts

The state budget bill.
The state budget bill. Source: Reform Party
The 2025 state budget bill incorporates €132 million in cuts, with some areas still undecided. The Riigikogu and the affected ministers are to work together to identify further cost-saving measures, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Education Minister Kristina Kallas emphasized that the budget is unlikely to change much during the Riigikogu discussions.

Kallas told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "During discussions in the Riigikogu, changes can theoretically be made, but the overall figures are set."

"We need to cut €35 million next year, which is the largest nominal cut across all the ministries. Most of it will again affect higher education with a €10 million cut, another €10 million in research, and then €15 million from youth and language programs in general education," the minister continued.

The Ministry of Education faces a €35 million cut, with €10 million affecting higher education, another €10 million in research, and €15 million from youth and language programs.

Kristina Kallas. Source: ERR

Annely Akkermann (Reform), Chair of the Finance Committee and a former finance minister, mentioned that while some cuts have been planned, more savings will be decided at future committee meetings.

The Ministry of Social Affairs' budget will rise to €7.4 billion, though despite this the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Climate will have their budgets reduced.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs' annual budget is set to fall to €1.2 billion; the Ministry of Climate's to €1.1 billion.

Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Svet (SDE) said €10 million in cuts will be forthcoming from the Ministry of Climate, €6 million of these affecting infrastructure.

Estonia has 11 ministries, and 13 ministers (plus the prime minister; two ministries, climate and social affairs, have two ministers each).

Other state institutions to see cuts in 2025 include the National Audit Office (Riigikontroll), the Government Office, and the Riigikogu itself.

The first state budget bill Riigikogu takes place next Wednesday, October 16.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Toomas Pott.

Riigikogu starts hunt for additional savings to meet 2025 state budget cuts

