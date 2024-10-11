X!

Ekspress Grupp's digital subscriptions keep growing

Hans H. Luik.
Hans H. Luik. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The number of digital subscriptions for the media group Ekspress Grupp increased by 24 percent across the Baltic countries over the past year, including a 14 percent rise in Estonia. By the end of September, the total number of subscriptions had reached 222,611 in the Baltics, with 112,520 of those in Estonia.

The number of digital subscriptions for Õhtuleht Kirjastus, half of which is owned by Ekspress Grupp, increased by 3 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 26,127 subscriptions.

Geenius Meedia OÜ saw a 17 percent increase in digital subscriptions compared to the same period last year, reaching 7,534 subscriptions.

In Latvia, the number of digital subscriptions for A/S Delfi grew by 32 percent compared to the same period last year, while in Lithuania, Delfi's digital subscriptions rose by 34 percent.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, CEO of Ekspress Grupp, said the number of digital subscriptions continued to grow significantly: "Our largest Estonian subsidiary, Delfi Meedia, increased its subscriber base by 14 percent, and as of the end of September, had over 112,500 digital subscribers."

The group counts as a digital subscription only those with a value greater than one euro per calendar month, which are billed separately and can be canceled at any time.

Ekspress Grupp's digital revenue base is increasingly reliant on income from digital subscription sales.

"We are moving toward the group's long-term goal of growing digital subscription numbers to 340,000 subscribers in the Baltics by the end of 2026," Rüütsalu added.

Hans H. Luik is the majority owner of Ekspress Grupp, which is traded on the Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

