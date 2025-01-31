Government split over extending municipal police officers' powers

Coalition parties are divided about extending the authority of the Municipal Police (MuPo), which operates under local governments, to intervene in public order violations and for self-defense.

Discussions about MuPo's role and its powers have been ongoing for more than five years, Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Currently, MuPo largely duplicates the work of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) but one of the biggest differences is that it cannot use force.

Elari Kasemets, head of Tallinn's MuPo, outlined officers' activities: "The most common public order violation we see in Tallinn every evening, every day, is a group of people in a park drinking alcohol, making noise — in other words, disturbing others and violating public order. We have the authority to hold these individuals accountable under misdemeanor proceedings, but if a person refuses to show identification, simply stands up, and walks away, then that is where our authority ends. And to proceed further, we have to call the police for assistance. This actually seems somewhat absurd — on the one hand, we are required to intervene, people expect us to intervene, but on the other hand, we cannot follow through."

However, the police do not always have time to respond to every call.

Minister of Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) supports giving MuPo units more power. A draft bill allowing municipal police to use handcuffs, check individuals for intoxication, and carry pepper spray and telescopic batons for self-defense has already been submitted to the government.

However, the biggest coalition party Reform opposes the proposal.

"The proposed amendment represents a very fundamental change, as it would grant part of the monopoly on force — including the right to use direct coercion and special equipment — not only to the PPA but also to municipalities. This is certainly not a decision that can be made lightly," said Mihkel Lees, deputy chairman of the Reform Party's parliamentary faction.

Lees also questions the adequacy of MuPo training, but Läänemets disagrees.

"First, a law enforcement officer must complete the necessary courses at the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences. Second, they must wear a designated uniform. Third, the police oversee all their activities. And fourth, I would ask why is it that security companies and the police can use the authority granted to them without issue? Private security companies have significantly more authority today, yet no one worries that they might overstep," the minister said.

The latest amendment proposal reached the government more than a year ago and is awaiting a decision from the Reform Party.

"This bill can be further discussed once the Reform Party has concluded its year-long internal deliberations on what its position might be," Läänemets said.

