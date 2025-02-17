Tens of millions for heritage meadows raising eyebrows in Estonia

While the €58 million earmarked for the establishment, restoration and maintenance of heritage meadows has been available for several years, an additional €10 million would be needed to meet the set targets. Amid the development of Estonia's new climate law, questions have arisen about whether this is the most reasonable use of funds given the current economic situation.

The European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget for Estonia until 2027 is €1.5 billion, with nearly €450 million allocated to environmental and climate measures. According to the Ministry of Climate, maintaining heritage meadows is the most effective measure within the agricultural sector for supporting biodiversity, the environment and climate goals, with €58 million designated for this purpose.

Through the Ministry of Regional Affairs, approximately €50 million is allocated for the maintenance and preservation of existing heritage meadows. The Ministry of Climate has already secured €9 million for the restoration of these meadows, but ideally, an additional €10 million would be needed.

"This ultimately comes down to a question of government priorities — where the funding should come from. Looking at agricultural policy and its broader budget, heritage meadows make up only a small part. The idea behind the Climate Resilient Economy Act was to define both existing and necessary resources," explained Eleri Pulk, an adviser in the biodiversity protection department at the Ministry of Climate.

Professor Veiko Uri, a forest ecosystem expert at the Estonian University of Life Sciences, expressed skepticism about prioritizing such a large-scale restoration of human-made habitats at a time when economic difficulties demand cost-cutting across all sectors.

Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Deputy Secretary General Madis Pärtel pointed out that the CAP for this period was agreed upon three to four years ago and that heritage meadow maintenance has been supported for over 15 years. However, he acknowledged that the issue is open for discussion.

"In principle, it can be changed, but this would require clear political will and strong demand from the sector and stakeholders. So far, we haven't seen a push to alter the budget allocations, as budget negotiations are always highly contentious. But the fact remains that these decisions were made a long time ago — this is nothing new," said Pärtel.

The issue was discussed in the Riigikogu Rural Affairs Committee last week, with further deliberations set to continue this Monday. Committee members Anti Allas and Urmas Kruuse told ERR that they need a comprehensive overview before forming an opinion.

Anti Allas (SDE) raised several questions he wants answered: "Which areas are involved? What is currently on those lands? What is being done there? How has biodiversity developed? Work has been ongoing for decades, but has biodiversity on these meadows actually increased or decreased?"

Urmas Kruuse (Reform) added: "When we start discussing the next period, 2028 and beyond, all existing measures must be reviewed. However, these have already been negotiated at the EU level with environmental organizations and agricultural stakeholders. From Estonia's perspective, we have agreed on what we want to achieve here. Heritage meadows definitely have a specific role to play."

