Thursday's weather in Estonia to remain overcast, rain and sleet in places

Thursday is set to be gray and quite damp and similar conditions will continue as we head into the weekend, but from Sunday things will get drier and sunnier.

Whereas ambient mean temperatures will dip below zero at night, they are set to be above zero during the day.

Wednesday night was overcast but mostly dry, with temperatures hovering around zero.

Weather map for Estonia for the morning of Thursday, February 27, 2025. Source: ERR

Thursday morning has dawned cloudy with mist in the west, and rain and/or sleet in some inland areas.

In eastern Estonia, temperatures are -1 to -2 degrees Celsius this morning, posing a slipperiness risk, while in the west, values will range from 0 to +2 degrees.

A light breeze is blowing from the southeast.

Daytime weather map, Thursday, February 27, 2025. Source: ERR

Daytime, the skies will stay overcast. After lunch, sleet and rain are set to become widespread in western and southern Estonia, while in the evening, eastern areas will see some snow interspersed with freezing rain as befits the time of year.

Ambient temperatures will be at or above zero nationwide, with the west milder, up to +4 degrees, than the east (+1-2 degrees on average).

A mainly southeasterly wind will blow at 2-8 meters per second, with gusts up to 10 meters per second in coastal areas.

An eastern high-pressure area will briefly gain dominance Thursday night, meaning there will be no significant precipitation and the already calm southerlies will be lighter still, again allowing fog to form.

Temperatures will remain just above freezing in western Estonia, while in the east, they will drop slightly below zero, meaning caution should be taken when driving.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, February 28 to Monday, March 3, 2025. Source: ERR

On Friday, a weakening low-pressure system will bring more snow and sleet, mainly east of a notional southwest to northeast line, from Pärnu to Narva.

Western areas may see a few drops of rain but not much more, and during the day, the western and northern parts of the country will remain mostly dry and very calm.

Nighttime temperatures inland Friday into Saturday will be a few degrees below freezing, again rising above freezing everywhere Saturday daytime.

While the conditions will remain mostly cloudy, in western Estonia the sun is likely to come out, hiking ambient temperatures up to nearly +5 degrees. It will be mostly dry until noon, but after lunch, snow and sleet are set to arrive in northern and eastern Estonia.

In a pattern already familiar, nighttime temperatures Saturday into Sunday, will be a few degrees below freezing, while daytime temperatures will be slightly above zero.

Sunday itself will be mostly dry and quite sunny, as will the first workday of the new week.

The days continue to get longer and at a rate which has almost peaked, at over five minutes per day. Whereas dawn on Thursday was at 7.23 a.m. and sundown at 5.44 p.m., on Monday the respective times are 7.12 a.m. and 5.54 p.m. (Tallinn times).

