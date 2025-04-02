X!

High electricity prices to drop in coming days

News
Sopi-Tootsi wind farm in Estonia. Photo is illustrative.
Sopi-Tootsi wind farm in Estonia. Photo is illustrative. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
News

While electricity prices spiked at the beginning of the week, no similar price peaks are expected in the following days. Although the Sweden–Lithuania undersea cable is still out of service, wind energy will reduce prices.

Enefit's head of energy products, Sander Randver, told ERR the Lithuania-Sweden interconnection capacity Nordbalt will be off the market until Thursday, so the Baltic countries will be able to rely less on imported capacity during the morning and evening peak hours. 

"However, compared to the beginning of the week, a slight increase in wind energy helps to smooth out extreme price peaks during morning and evening peak consumption hours. The annual maintenance of the Latvian cogeneration plant continues to have an effect," he added.

Randver noted that with the arrival of April, the ever-increasing production of solar energy will start to play a bigger role across the Baltics. 

"This significantly lowers prices during the day but brings greater price fluctuations in the evenings, when solar production drops off and more expensive power plants need to be activated," he observed.

In April, prices are expected to be low in the day, but several times higher during peak morning and evening hours, Randver said.

Low wind, broken cables push prices higher

On Saturday morning, the 700-megawatt Nordbalt cable between Lithuania and Sweden failed. Due to a technical fault at a substation in Sweden, electricity was initially expected to be offline until Wednesday.

However, Sweden's electricity transmission system operator, Svenska kraftnät, said on Wednesday that repair work is still ongoing. Power is now expected to be restored on Thursday.

The outage significantly reduced the Baltic states' ability to import electricity from Scandinavia.

At the same time, the Finland–Estonia undersea cable Estlink 2 was also out of service, and maintenance work began at the Latvian cogeneration plant, scheduled to last two weeks.

On Monday and Tuesday, wind power output was also low due to weather conditions.

As a result of these combined factors, electricity prices at the beginning of the week peaked during the most expensive hours at over €700 per megawatt-hour.

On Wednesday and Thursday, however, prices normalized – on both days, the average electricity price was around €60 per megawatt-hour, though morning and evening hours still brought price spikes where prices multiplied.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:28

Elering starts Estlink 3 submarine power cable impact assessment

17:59

Former education minister: Evicting SDE from government a very risky decision

17:36

Alcohol producers say new reform does not tackle alcohol overconsumption

17:29

Four-time wrestling world champ gives Tallinn masterclass to youngsters

17:09

High electricity prices to drop in coming days

16:54

Geologist: Swamps may seem safe, but they can hide traps

16:26

Kalle Olli: Green transition costly while giving it up costlier still

16:03

Cancer mortality rates in Estonia 'significantly higher' than EU average

15:44

Center: We assume we do not have money for an election campaign

15:25

Frog migration to close traffic on Tallinn's Astangu tänav for 30 nights

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

01.04

Linguist: Estonian among 5% most spoken languages in the world

09:41

Flights from Tallinn Airport to reach nearly 50 destinations this summer

13:29

Estonia wins 30-year-long Seaplane Harbor ownership dispute tribunal

31.03

Electric mopeds spark a wave of complaints in Tallinn

31.03

Estonia borrows €250 million with 2 percent interest

01.04

Estonia pushes for Mardi, Kadripäev traditions to be included on UNESCO list

31.03

Over 800 Tsarist-era explosives found in Põhja-Tallinn

01.04

Estonian leaders mourn US soldiers who died during training exercise in Lithuania Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo