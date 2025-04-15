Karis: We need to increase our defense capabilities so no one tries to test us

Estonia's National Defense Council met on Tuesday to discuss, among other things Estonia's defense capabilities, the establishment of an industrial park and plans for protection of the population.

At the invitation of President Alar Karis, the National Defense Council met at Kadriorg Palace on Tuesday. Several months have passed since the last meeting in November, though Karis confirmed that the move to a five percent increase in defense spending has now reached the planning stage.

"In financial terms, this means a little over €2 billion in 2026. We discussed how that five percent could be distributed and what we need in order to do that. The focus is on aerial defense weapons, ammunition and firepower. We also discussed that this equipment ought to arrive as soon as possible, because we know that a lot of countries are already increasing their defense capabilities, which means that the capacity has to be there to deliver all the weapons that we need to defend ourselves." Karis said.

Issues related to the defense industry, including the establishment of an industrial park, were also discussed at the meeting.

"In 2027, the industrial park should be ready in Pärnu County in a way whereby industrial facilities can be built there. At the moment, 20 companies are interested, but it is also important for foreign investors and foreign companies to be able to establish their industries there," Karis said.

Kthe president also pointed out that an important aspect of the increase in defense spending is that the five percent does not take into account population protection, diplomacy or defense in general.

"These will certainly be among the issues during the budget discussion process," Karis explained.

The situation in Ukraine was also discussed, along with what guarantees Estonia can offer to the Ukrainians.

"At the moment, this readiness is there, but there is no clear plan as yet. It also very much depends on how the coalition (of the willing -e d.), initiated by France and the U.K. will formulate its proposals. We know that as things stand today, there is no sign of peace in Ukraine – in other words, we all have to contribute, militarily and in other ways, to ensure that peace in the form envisaged by Ukraine comes about, and unfortunately peace is still currently only being pursued via the battlefield," Karis said.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal and President Alar Karis. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

President Karis also stressed that Estonia has to take into account the fact that we are at a point in time where things are moving fast processes can change rapidly.

"Our readiness should be to support Ukraine as well as to raise our own defense capabilities so that no one would want to come here to test or experiment on us," Karis said.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal also pointed out that in the light of the war in Ukraine, it is extremely important to increase Estonia's defensive capabilities.

"Russia – despite its promises – is not interested in a peaceful solution. Russian troops are still in Ukraine and continue to kill civilians, including children," Michal said, adding that Ukrainians are fighting for Estonia's freedom as well as their own.

Karis and Michal also discussed the establishment of defense shelters in Estonia. Michal confirmed that more shelters will be created in Estonia, though every effort will be made to ensure they are never needed.

The prime minister also said that there are plans to take out a loan from Europe to implement the Estonia's defense plan.

"They have a €150 billion loan program, which we are already discussing further in the (European) Council this week," Michal confirmed.

Karis, however, said the government should not impose further tax increases or introduced new ones as Estonians have already reached their limit.

---

