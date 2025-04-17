X!

Saarde Municipal Council member convicted of fraud

Heli Juhkamsoo.
Heli Juhkamsoo.
A municipal council member and ex-director of a local recreational center in Saarde Municipality has been found guilty of falsifying work timesheets.

Pärnu County Court has convicted Saarde Municipal Council member Heli Juhkamsoo of counterfeiting or falsification of documents by an official as well as the use of a counterfeit document.

The court found that while serving as director of the Kilingi-Nõmme Recreational Center, the defendant falsified work timesheets, based on which wages were paid to an individual who did not in fact do the work. The work, meanwhile, was actually done by someone else.

Juhkamsoo's pecuniary punishment amounts to more than €12,000, of which more than €2,000 must be paid immediately. The remainder of the sentence has been suspended conditionally.

The defendant was also ordered to pay more than €1,000 in compulsory payments to the state.

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

