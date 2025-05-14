X!

Estonia's top court: Benefits law unfair to parents who work during leave

News
Parent and baby. Photo is illustrative.
Parent and baby. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Supreme Court of Estonia en banc has ruled that parts of the Unemployment Insurance Act violate the Constitution by unreasonably reducing unemployment benefits for people who worked during parental leave.

The complainant in the case was on parental leave while also working for a modest wage. They qualified for unemployment insurance benefits, which were granted by the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF). However, the parent would have received significantly higher benefits had they not worked to a limited extent during their parental leave. The parent argued that this situation was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court en banc found that the method used to calculate the amount of unemployment insurance benefits violated the principle of equal treatment.

Maternity, paternity, parental and adoption leave — as well as the payment of benefits during these leaves — are state measures intended to promote work-life balance. These policies help parents of children under three, as well as adoptive parents, focus on their families instead of work by easing the pressure to earn an income.  

However, the Supreme Court determined that the goal of work-life balance is contradicted if working during these leaves is ultimately detrimental to the insured by reducing the unemployment insurance benefits they would receive after their leave ends and they become unemployed.

The Supreme Court en banc ruled that it was unacceptable to treat the complainant unfavorably for earning wages during parental leave, compared to those who did not work during that time.

The country's top court affirmed that the legislature has considerable discretion in shaping Estonia's unemployment insurance system, noting that while abuse of the system must be prevented, people must be treated equally.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Minister: We took pressure off so PPA can commit to Estonia's security

19:45

Estonia's Daniil Glinka reaches quarter-finals in Tbilisi

19:34

Estonia's top court: Benefits law unfair to parents who work during leave

19:05

Archer Reena Pärnat sets another Estonian national record

18:51

Public warning system test reveals several shortcomings Updated

18:43

Tallinn Day celebrations include 2 major concerts and events across city

17:50

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace Updated

17:49

Miniature Estonian book exhibition opens Friday at Tallinn's Kiek in de Kök

17:12

Alar Laneman: Rapid national defense development race against growing threat

16:54

Leave your feedback on the emergency alarm warning system test

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12.05

What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

07:31

Estonia's Tommy Cash makes Eurovision final

17:50

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace Updated

13.05

Two new driver behavior monitoring projects launch in Tallinn

08:31

Estonia's defense minister says U.S. intelligence chief understands Russian threat

13.05

Watch Tommy Cash's Eurovision semi-final live on ETV Tuesday at 10 p.m.

12.05

In pictures: Estonia's Exercise Hedgehog 2025

13.05

Latvia to miss Rail Baltica 2030 deadline

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo