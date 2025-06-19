X!

Appeals court upholds acquittal of high-ranking Estonian police officials

News
Eerik Heldna and Elmar Vaher were acquitted by Harju District Court. Monday. March 31, 2025.
Eerik Heldna and Elmar Vaher were acquitted by Harju District Court. Monday. March 31, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The second-tier Tallinn Circuit Court has upheld the March acquittal of former high-ranking police officials Eerik Heldna, Elmar Vaher and Aivar Alavere.

Agreeing with Harju County Court's final conclusion, the second-tier Estonian court held that the prosecutor's objections were not legally justified and were partially unsupported by evidence.

Regarding Eerik Heldna's rotation and appointment at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), the circuit court found that the prosecution's view that it was merely a formality is unfounded. The court noted that it was not proven that Heldna was unwilling to return to the PPA, emphasizing that the first-tier district court had appropriately assessed all the evidence.

This March, Harju District Court acquitted former senior police officials Eerik Heldna, Elmar Vaher and Aivar Alavere of fraud charges related to rotation fraud.

The defendants were accused of organizing a sham rotation for Heldna within the PPA to inflate his years of police service and enable him to qualify for a so-called police pension in the future.

In its March ruling, the district court determined the rotation in question was lawful, findig its purpose may have been to enhance the official's competence and motivation. The court ruled that evidence did not establish that Heldna did not intend to work at the PPA in the future, nor that the official orders had been falsified.

The district court awarded legal costs in the amount of €14,178 to Aivar Alavere, €23,307 to Eerik Heldna and €19,839 to Elmar Vaher.

The court also awarded Heldna compensation for the net salary he missed due to his removal from the PPA and the suspension of his right to exercise public authority from May 8, 2023 through May 7, 2024, at a rate of 40 percent of his salary, amounting to €9,314.80.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:30

NB8 and Poland want to block Russian soldiers from Schengen Zone

18:28

First half of June exceptionally rainy across Estonia

17:48

First of its kind in Estonia €104-million central hospital opens in Viljandi

17:21

Entomologist: Good mood is needed to cope with this summer's mosquitoes

16:57

Estonian embassy's London hub joins growing network promoting exports

16:43

Traffic modeling reveals roundabout as best solution for Kristiine intersection

16:24

Estonian schools' state exam results improve slightly on year

15:58

Kaisa Esko: What is making Estonian residents feel insecure?

15:41

Former minister recommends buying a minority stake in airBaltic for information

15:10

Appeals court upholds acquittal of high-ranking Estonian police officials

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.06

Estonia, Finland warn vessels of 'significantly increased' navigation system interference Updated

11:40

Michelin selects 43 Estonian restaurants for 2025 guide

18.06

Sharp divide between foreign policy views of Estonians and Russians in Estonia

08:11

False narratives: How Narva was rebuilt from the ruins of war

18.06

Thousands fewer people designated unable to work in Estonia in recent years

09:25

Tallinn wants to restrict short term rental apartments in Old Town

13:52

Estonia abandons target to produce 100% of domestic energy renewably

15:58

Kaisa Esko: What is making Estonian residents feel insecure?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo