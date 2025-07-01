Four arrested in Estonia over US healthcare scam suspicions

The Washington Post reported that U.S. authorities have foiled a €8.5 billion healthcare fraud scheme. U.S. officials announced that, in cooperation with local law enforcement, four suspects were apprehended in Estonia.

U.S. authorities uncovered an extensive international network through an operation dubbed "Gold Rush." The network had been attempting to exploit Medicare, the U.S. government health insurance program.

The Washington Post reported Monday that the case involves nearly two dozen suspects from Estonia, Russia and Kazakhstan. Some have been formally charged, while others have left the United States. According to the paper, four suspects were arrested in Estonia.

The group allegedly submitted fraudulent Medicare claims totaling approximately €8.5 billion for medical devices that were never actually delivered to patients.

As of late 2022, companies involved in the scheme had billed Medicare for more than a billion urinary catheters, authorities told The Washington Post.

"I don't even know if [the United States] has the ability to manufacture 1 billion catheters in such a short time," said Isaac Bledsoe, director of strategic projects and initiatives at the Department of Health and Human Services' inspector general's office, which helped lead the investigation along with the Justice Department and the FBI. "The absurdity, the brazenness of these actors is really just astounding."

The fraud came to light when people began receiving bills for medical devices they had never ordered. Authorities were ultimately able to prevent nearly all of the Medicare-related fraud, but the suspects still managed to extract nearly €850 million from other insurance providers.

According to The Washington Post, the suspects also used cryptocurrencies to move and conceal the money. Authorities said the case highlighted vulnerabilities in the U.S. healthcare system.

